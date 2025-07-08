In today's global economy, students stand at a critical crossroads between rising opportunity and uncertainty. While technology and global interconnectedness have opened doors to education like never before, these gains are shadowed by growing stress, unaffordable tuition, inaccessible healthcare, and the lack of financial safety nets. If we are to empower the next generation, we must recognise that true readiness means supporting students not just academically, but emotionally and financially.

Building a Safety Net for Students: The Intersection of Education, Healthcare, and Financial Security

By Gunjali Kothari,Co-founder, FlashAid

In today's global economy, students stand at a critical crossroads between rising opportunity and uncertainty. While technology and global interconnectedness have opened doors to education like never before, these gains are shadowed by growing stress, unaffordable tuition, inaccessible healthcare, and the lack of financial safety nets. If we are to empower the next generation, we must recognise that true readiness means supporting students not just academically, but emotionally and financially.

Global education systems are expanding, but access is uneven and increasingly expensive. As per Statista, the cost of higher education programs is expected to increase by 10 per cent every year. From April to September 2024, the outstanding education loans in India shot up to almost 1.3 billion Indian rupees. The rising cost of education, including not just academic fees but also accommodation, books, and healthcare, has led to increased dropouts, and financial stress on families or compromising on education.

The surge in education expenses has placed a greater financial strain on families, especially in more economically advanced states such as Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where tuition hikes have been steeper than in less developed states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. In cities like Mumbai and Pune, for instance, average engineering course fees in Maharashtra have risen by approximately 70% over the past ten years.

For millions of students, particularly those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities or informal employment backgrounds, the conventional bank loan system remains out of reach. The lack of a credit score, formal income proof, or collateral shuts them out from access to funds at the exact time they need it most.

This is where innovative fee financing models are beginning to transform the landscape. Moving away from traditional bank loans or NBFC partnerships, these solutions offer loan-free, auto-EMI options for tuition payments, eliminating the need for interest payments, guarantors, or extensive documentation. Crucially, they aren’t limited to large universities but also tailored for vocational programs, coaching institutes, and private colleges, areas that have long been overlooked by mainstream financial services.

For institutions, this ensures steady fee collection and reduced dropouts, while families benefit from an accessible, flexible, and dignified way to fund education.

Financial strain often goes hand-in-hand with mental and physical health challenges. According to the World Health Organisation, one in seven 10- to 19-year-olds worldwide experiences a mental disorder, with anxiety and depression being most common.

In India, these numbers are alarming as well. A recent study conducted around World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) has brought to light serious concerns regarding the mental well-being of college students in India. More than 67% of participants expressed experiencing hopelessness, largely attributed to intense academic demands. Academic-related stress emerged as the leading contributor to these mental health challenges, impacting 58% of those surveyed. Uncertainty around future career prospects and societal expectations were also significant contributing factors. The study, involving 2,800 students from 30 different institutions, was conducted by Mpower, a mental health initiative supported by a philanthropic trust.

The pressure to perform, increasing societal expectations, and the stigma around mental health create a silent crisis. Add the emotional toll of financial insecurity, and it’s clear: education cannot be delinked from well-being. For instance, Flashaid’s Smartfee model integrates insurance-backed protection into its financial offerings. In the event of parental death, job loss, or disability, the student’s tuition remains protected, removing the possibility of dropout due to tragedy and preserving the continuity of education.

The modern student doesn’t just need good grades, they need good health, stable support systems, and financial resilience. And in a post-pandemic, inflation-affected, geopolitically sensitive world, these elements are more interlinked than ever before.

Global instability, be it wars, inflation in the West, or shifting job markets due to AI, will continue to impact families at the ground level. Students need a safety net that spans across domains: one that offers education with dignity, healthcare with compassion, and financial tools without friction.

It’s time to rethink how we support students. Building future-ready individuals isn’t about academic excellence alone but also about giving them the means to survive, adapt, and thrive. And the intersection of healthcare, education, and financial access is where real impact happens.

By focusing on systems that treat students as whole people, not just learners, we can build a world where opportunity isn’t dependent on zip code, bank account, or health status.

And that’s a future worth investing in.