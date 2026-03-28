CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 Analysis: Moderate and concept-based paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Biology (044) examination on Friday, maintaining a well-structured format in line with the 2025–26 sample papers.

Ashok Kumar, PGT Biology at Silverline Prestige School, stated that the 70-mark paper, conducted over three hours, was moderate in difficulty and well-balanced in design. Around 30% internal choices offered students flexibility, enabling them to attempt questions based on their preparation.

The question paper focused strongly on conceptual understanding and analytical thinking, marking a clear shift away from rote memorization.

While several questions were direct and easy to attempt, the competency-based sections required a deeper level of understanding and clarity of concepts from the NCERT syllabus. Case study-based questions were straightforward and student-friendly. However, the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were relatively tricky, as they demanded careful reading and precise logical thinking. These questions tested students’ ability to apply concepts accurately rather than rely on memorized facts.

Students appeared satisfied after the examination, with many completing the paper comfortably within the allotted time. The overall feedback suggested that the paper was fair and accessible to well-prepared students.

The analysis indicates that the examination rewarded those with a strong grasp of the CBSE curriculum and highlighted the importance of integrated, logic-based learning. It also reflects the board’s continued emphasis on competency-based education.

Overall, all sets of the Biology paper were rated as moderate, ensuring a balanced assessment for students.