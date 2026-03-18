CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Paper Analysis

Susmita Nath (PGT) and Venketason.K (PGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru shared exam analysis, she says the CBSE Class XII Economics question paper for the 2026 board examination was observed to be of moderate to slightly difficult level. A significant feature of the paper was the strong emphasis on competency-based questions. Higher order thinking questions are mostly asked in 4 marks category. In both Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development, case study based questions are asked in 6 marks.

The questions required students to engage in careful reading and deep understanding, as many were framed to assess application and analytical skills rather than rote learning. Students needed to interpret the questions precisely to respond accurately.

The paper included a considerable number of application-based questions, encouraging students to apply theoretical concepts to real-life or case-based scenarios".

Notably:

"There were no graphical questions in the paper. The number of numerical questions was minimal.

Greater weightage was given to conceptual clarity and interpretation skills.

Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of syllabus coverage but demanded strong conceptual understanding and analytical ability from students to score high marks".

Sonia Rawat, PGT Economics, Global Indian International School, Noida

"The CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper 2026 was moderate and well-balanced, closely aligned with NCERT and previous year patterns. Most questions were concept-based, making the paper scoring for well-prepared students. While MCQs and case studies had a few tricky elements, the overall paper was manageable and not lengthy, allowing students to complete it on time. Concept clarity and proper use of keywords were key to scoring high".