CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026 paper Analysis

The CBSE Class 12 History board examination conducted here on Monday was reviewed as balanced, well-structured, and largely aligned with the prescribed syllabus by subject experts. While the paper maintained a moderate level of difficulty overall, certain sections required careful reading and conceptual clarity.

Shashi Singh, PGT – History at Global Indian International School, noted that the question paper was clearly designed and covered all sections evenly. According to her, the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were slightly tricky and demanded attentive reading. However, source-based questions were drawn from familiar portions of the syllabus, allowing students to apply their knowledge effectively.

She further highlighted that both short and long answer questions were based on key chapters, enabling students to showcase their preparation. The inclusion of internal choices in long answer questions provided flexibility, while the map-based question was described as easy and expected, benefiting students who had practiced consistently. Overall, she concluded that the paper was moderate in difficulty, with no questions outside the syllabus.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT – History at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, described the exam as a mix of easy and moderately challenging questions. He pointed out that the MCQs focused on testing conceptual clarity and reinforced the importance of thorough preparation from NCERT textbooks.

Chauhan added that while most descriptive questions were direct, they required attention to detail. Long answer questions followed expected patterns, and source-based questions demanded a deep and clear understanding of topics.

Overall, experts agree that students who prepared consistently and had a strong grasp of concepts would have found the paper manageable.