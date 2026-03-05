CBSE Class XII Psychology Board Exam 2026: Easy to Moderate Paper with Conceptual and Case-Based Focus

The CBSE Class XII Psychology Board Examination (Code: 037) conducted today followed the expected board pattern and sample paper format. According to Deanna Mary Fugle, PGT Psychology at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, the paper was well-structured to evaluate students’ conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and ability to apply psychological theories to real-life situations.

The CBSE Class XII Psychology question paper was designed in line with the prescribed CBSE blueprint and weightage, ensuring a balanced distribution of questions across different sections and competencies. The overall structure of the paper reflected the standard board examination pattern.

The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Many questions were direct and focused on assessing students’ ability to recall concepts and demonstrate basic understanding. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and two-mark questions were largely straightforward, enabling students with a clear grasp of fundamental psychological concepts to answer confidently. These questions also provided opportunities for applying basic conceptual knowledge in simple contexts.

The three-mark and four-mark questions, particularly in Sections C and D, required deeper conceptual clarity and reasoning. Some of these questions tested higher-order thinking skills (HOTS) by asking students to analyze psychological concepts and apply them in moderately complex situations. While these questions were manageable for well-prepared students, they required careful interpretation and thoughtful responses.

The six-mark questions in Section E mainly focused on explanatory and conceptual understanding. Students who had studied the topics thoroughly and could structure their answers logically were likely to find these questions approachable.

A key highlight of the paper was the inclusion of case-based questions, which required students to apply psychological principles to real-life scenarios. These questions encouraged students to interpret situations, link theory with practice, and demonstrate analytical and evaluative thinking.

Overall, the paper successfully assessed students’ knowledge, analytical ability, and critical thinking skills. The balanced mix of conceptual, analytical, and application-based questions ensured a comprehensive evaluation of students’ understanding of psychology. The presence of HOTS and case-based questions further encouraged deeper engagement with the subject and its relevance to real-world situations. The overall difficulty level remained easy to moderate.