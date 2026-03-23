Class XII Political Science CBSE Board Exam Question paper Feedback

The Class XII Political Science paper was balanced and of a moderate difficulty level. The questions were well aligned with the prescribed syllabus. The MCQs were application-based, while the subjective section included a blend of straightforward and competency-based questions.

The entire paper was firmly rooted in the NCERT textbooks. Said Kanu Chopra, HoD, Political Science, DPS Sector 45, Gurugram. Overall, the paper was student-friendly and provided learners with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of the subject.