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Class XII Political Science CBSE Board Exam Question paper Feedback

  • Created On:  23 March 2026 2:48 PM IST
Class XII Political Science CBSE Board Exam Question paper Feedback
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The Class XII Political Science paper was balanced and of a moderate difficulty level. The questions were well aligned with the prescribed syllabus. The MCQs were application-based, while the subjective section included a blend of straightforward and competency-based questions.

The entire paper was firmly rooted in the NCERT textbooks. Said Kanu Chopra, HoD, Political Science, DPS Sector 45, Gurugram. Overall, the paper was student-friendly and provided learners with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of the subject.

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CBSEPolitical Science ExamModerate DifficultyNCERT BasedStudent Friendly
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