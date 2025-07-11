CMR University Hosts Launch of GDTA India Chapter, Pioneering Design Thinking in Education and Innovation

Bengaluru: CMR University, hosted the launch of the India Chapter of the Global Design Thinking Alliance (GDTA) on 10th July 2025 at its Bagalur Lakeside Campus, marking a major milestone in India’s innovation and design thinking landscape. The event underscored CMR University's leadership in driving human-centered, interdisciplinary learning and problem solving in collaboration with global and national partners.

The launch event brought together thought leaders from academia, industry, and global institutions to highlight the growing importance of Design Thinking in education, industry, and social impact. Prof. Uli Weinberg, President of GDTA and Director of the HPI School of Design Thinking, Germany, inaugurated the India Chapter as Chief Guest. He noted that Design Thinking is becoming increasingly vital in the age of AI, helping us integrate technology more thoughtfully and responsibly into our daily lives.

Guest of Honour, Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost of CMR University, expressed pride in adopting the design thinking framework at CMR University, emphasizing its role in nurturing empathy, creativity, and experimentation. She described the launch of the GDTA India Chapter as a landmark moment with the potential to transform education across the country. She hoped its impact would ripple through the city, state, and nation, reaching every student.

Keynote sessions offered powerful insights on topics such as revitalizing design thinking, driving innovation in the age of AI, and translating design thinking into action.

Panel discussions brought together diverse voices from industry, academia, and the student community, reflecting the collaborative spirit driving India’s innovation ecosystem.

Through this initiative, CMR University positions itself as a national hub for design thinking excellence, committed to fostering a vibrant community of changemakers through collaboration, capacity building, and innovation-driven education.