Comfort Foods, Cognitive Comfort: Using Familiar Flavours to Reduce Anxiety in Dementia Patients

Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist and Clinical Psychologist, Co-founder & CEO, Epoch Elder Care, explains that for most people, mealtimes naturally activate the parasympathetic nervous system — the body’s “rest and digest” response — bringing a sense of calm and regulation. For individuals living with dementia, however, this experience can be very different. Instead of comfort, meals may trigger confusion, fear, paranoia, or heightened anxiety.

As neurodegeneration progresses, the brain’s ability to interpret sensory input and respond appropriately becomes impaired. These unresolved emotions often extend beyond the dining table, contributing to agitation, sleep disturbances, and symptoms such as sundowning.

In caregiving, this is where familiar food becomes far more than nutrition. Introducing meals an individual has enjoyed throughout life — foods tied to childhood, culture, or family rituals — has consistently proven to be a powerful, non-pharmacological way to reduce distress. Behaviours such as agitation, resistance, or withdrawal are often misunderstood, yet they frequently represent attempts to communicate unmet emotional needs. For caregivers, the goal is not merely to manage behaviour, but to cultivate a sense of safety. Creating emotionally familiar mealtimes is one of the most effective ways to begin.

The Science of Sensory Recall in Dementia Care

Taste and smell are directly linked to the brain’s emotional and memory centres, particularly the hippocampus and amygdala. Even as cognitive abilities decline and individuals struggle to recognize places or time, emotional memory often remains intact. This is why a familiar aroma or flavour can evoke comfort long after verbal communication becomes difficult.

Many individuals with dementia also experience changes in appetite or eating ability. Utensils may feel unfamiliar, textures overwhelming, or the act of eating itself threatening. When anxiety activates the body’s “fight or flight” response, appetite and digestion are further suppressed.

Familiar foods — especially those associated with home and cultural identity — can interrupt this cycle. They help the brain form reassuring sensory associations, stimulate dopamine release, enhance mood, and support cognitive functioning in the moment. The result is often reduced agitation, fewer episodes of paranoia, and greater willingness to engage in eating.

Enhancing Nutritional Health Through Emotional Comfort

There is a strong connection between familiarity and independence. When individuals recognize their food, they are more likely to participate — whether by feeding themselves, choosing portions, or simply approaching meals with less resistance. Reduced mealtime distress leads to more consistent nutrition, better hydration, and improved overall health.

For caregivers, this reinforces a crucial principle: emotional comfort and physical well-being are inseparable.

Food as a Language in Caregiving

As dementia progresses, many individuals lose the ability to express themselves verbally. Emotions are instead communicated through gestures, behaviours, and reactions. Care, too, becomes a language expressed through thoughtful actions.

Food-related engagement activities can significantly support an elder’s well-being. Involving individuals in preparing familiar foods such as laddoos, barfis, or cakes can stimulate memory recall, encourage sensory engagement, and evoke comfort through connection to past rituals.

Incorporating comfort foods into daily care supports emotional regulation without relying solely on sedation or medication, which can sometimes intensify anxiety. By prioritising emotional experience alongside physical needs, caregiving becomes more compassionate, collaborative, and responsive.

A Person-Centred Approach to Culinary Care

Person-centred caregiving develops through time and observation. Caregivers and family members gradually learn what soothes distress, what triggers anxiety, and what brings comfort. Food often becomes one of the most meaningful tools within this relationship.

Yet it is not only about knowing what someone likes to eat — it is about understanding how they prefer it: texture, aroma, temperature, portion size, and presentation. These details matter deeply.

When a caregiver takes the time to recreate a familiar “mouthfeel” or flavour, it conveys something powerful: *you are still known.* This attentiveness strengthens trust and fosters emotional connection, even in advanced stages of dementia.

At its core, this approach recognises that dementia does not erase personhood. Through familiar tastes and thoughtful caregiving, mealtimes can transform from moments of distress into moments of connection — grounding individuals in comfort, memory, and dignity.