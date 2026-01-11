Conclave highlights role of alumni and academia in advancing human-centered AI

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the State’s commitment to emerging technologies, the Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, D. Sridhar Babu, invited the global BITS Pilani alumni network to partner with the Telangana government in its mission to establish Hyderabad as a premier global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

The Minister, who attended as the chief guest for the second day of the BGM’ 26 conclave at the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani campus in Hyderabad, was joined by Prem Jain, Co-Founder of Pensando Systems; Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM 2026; and Rakesh Verma, Founder and Chairman of MapmyIndia andMayur Patnala, Chief Executive Officer of BGM 2026. The session was also marked by a significant virtual address from Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani.

Sridhar Babu reiterated that the expertise of the BITSian diaspora could act as a "force multiplier" for the State’s vision and strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, visionary Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group has joined virtually and spoke on the "BITSian Spirit" and the necessity of ethical leadership in an era of rapid technological disruption. He emphasized that the institute's legacy is defined not just by academic rigour, but by the resilience and adaptability of its graduates.

The day’s discussions focused on "Purposeful and Human-Centered AI" and building frontier tech for India. The conclave also featured sessions by BITSians in Civil Services, a 90-day startup launch workshop, and the ‘Impact Dolphins’ initiative for social giving. As the discussions on future roadmaps for the BITSAA International community continue, the conclave moves into its final phase, with the three-day meet set to conclude this Sunday, January 11.