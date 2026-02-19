Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026 grand filane on Feb 21

Hyderabad: Radha TMT has launched “Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026,” a first-of-its-kind Civil Engineering Innovation Platform exclusively for civil engineering students across Telangana. The initiative has witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 30 leading engineering colleges across the state. The Grand Finale of the competition will be held on February 21, 2026, at Shilpakala Vedika.

Harichandana Dasari, IAS, District Collector of Hyderabad, has kindly consented to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Conceptualised to celebrate young engineering talent and foster innovation, the initiative underscores the vital role of civil engineering in nation-building. Civil engineers design and construct essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, dams, buildings, and water systems that support trade, water security, public health, and economic growth. Recognising infrastructure as fundamental to national stability and progress, Radha TMT launched the Buildathon to inspire the next generation of nation-builders.

The competition is centred on the theme “Green & Sustainable Construction for a Greener Future,” aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements. Participating students were encouraged to develop innovative, scalable, and practical engineering solutions addressing contemporary infrastructure challenges.

The multi-stage selection process began with 90-second idea pitches conducted at the college level, followed by live online technical presentations by shortlisted teams. Entries were evaluated by industry experts based on technical soundness, innovation, scalability, and practical relevance. After a rigorous assessment process, the Top 7 finalist teams have been selected to present their working models at the Grand Finale.

The event is expected to bring together students, academicians, government officials, and industry leaders. The programme will feature live project presentations by finalists, keynote addresses by distinguished experts, interactive knowledge sessions, cultural performances, and an awards and felicitation ceremony.

The competition offers cash prizes worth over ₹5,00,000, along with internship opportunities, industry-recognised certifications, factory visits, ISO training exposure, and direct interaction with leading construction professionals.

As a leading TMT bar manufacturer associated with the construction ecosystem, Radha TMT remains committed to nurturing future-ready civil engineers, promoting sustainable construction practices, strengthening industry–academia collaboration, and contributing responsibly to India’s infrastructure growth.

The “Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026” reflects Radha TMT’s long-term commitment to empowering young talent and supporting nation-building through innovation and sustainable development.