CSIR–NGRI Launches Five-Day National Training on Controlled Source Seismic and Gas Hydrate Exploration

Hyderabad: The CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR–NGRI), under the leadership of its Director Prakash Kumar, has launched a five-day national training programme on Controlled Source Seismic Techniques and Gas Hydrate Exploration. The initiative is being conducted under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Skilled Development Initiative in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

The programme has drawn participation from young researchers, scholars and early-career professionals from different parts of the country. It is designed to provide participants with advanced knowledge and hands-on exposure to seismic exploration techniques and the emerging field of gas hydrate resource assessment.

During the inaugural session, Abhay Ram Bansal, Scientist-G and Head of the CSIR–NGRI Skilled India Initiative, emphasised the importance of capacity building among young scientists. He noted that such training programmes help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world geophysical applications, while also strengthening India’s scientific workforce in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The programme also featured a special lecture by Kalachand Sain, noted geophysicist and JC Bose Fellow. In his address, he highlighted the role of advanced seismic techniques in land-based imaging of subsurface faults and gas-bearing formations, as well as in detecting and characterising gas hydrate deposits beneath the seabed. He also spoke about the potential of gas hydrates as a future energy resource and discussed recent developments in seismic exploration, including the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Over the five-day programme, participants will gain both theoretical understanding and practical exposure to modern geophysical exploration methods, including seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation. The training will also cover the geological and geophysical conditions responsible for gas hydrate formation. Also a special Yoga session every evening has been arranged for participants to have comprehensive physical and mental health benefits. Director, CSIR-NGRI, attended the yoga session in the evening and encouraged all participants, as well as the institute’s staff, to take this opportunity to engage in yoga for overall well-being. Emphasizing the belief in ‘a sound mind in a sound body,’ he highlighted that such practices not only help maintain good health but also contribute to quality research.

The programme is being coordinated by Shib Sankar Ganguli, Scientist-E, with Nara Damodara, Scientist-E, serving as co-coordinator.

Through expert lectures, technical discussions and interactive sessions, the training programme aims to deepen understanding of hydrocarbon resources and gas hydrates—an emerging unconventional energy source with significant future potential. The initiative reflects CSIR–NGRI’s continued commitment to nurturing skilled scientific talent and supporting India’s efforts towards sustainable energy exploration.