Delhi Traffic Advisory for CBSE Board Exams 2026: Students With Admit Cards to Get Priority

The CBSE Board exams 2026 will begin from February 17. Before the exams start, Delhi Police shared an important Delhi Police exam advisory to help students travel safely and on time.

According to the Delhi traffic advisory board exams, some roads in central Delhi are restricted because the city is hosting an international summit near Bharat Mandapam. Due to this, there may be heavy traffic. To avoid problems, police have made special board exam security arrangements in Delhi.

As per the CBSE latest notification 2026, students carrying their admit cards or date sheets will get special help. Under the CBSE admit card rules 2026, students must carry their admit card to the exam centre. Officers have been asked to give CBSE students priority entry and help them reach their exam halls on time.

These exam guidelines also ask parents to leave their homes early with their children and keep a track of the amount of traffic. Special officers have been appointed to solve any issues quickly.This year's CBSE exams will be held in 2 phases. The first one is from February 17th to March 6th and then from May 5th to May 20th.

Class 10th will be starting with Mathematics. Class 12th exams will continue till April 10. They'll be starting with subjects like Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship.Class 12 answer sheets will be checked online this year for faster results.

Students must follow all CBSE exam centre entry rules and stay calm and prepared.