‘Design Spark Challenge 2026’: 24-hour Design-athon, to Reimagine the Future of Enterprise Excellence

School of Design Thinking (SoDT), on Thursday announced the launch of the second edition of “Design Spark Challenge 2026” (DSC 2026), a 24-hour immersive innovation challenge hosted at 8012 FinTech Design Center™ (the world’s first transformation center dedicated to Design Thinking principles) in Chennai. A total of 120 participants from 24 premier colleges took part in the challenge to identify and address high-friction challenges within enterprise environments.

At the core of the challenge was the integration of Design Thinking with Purple Fabric, the World’s First Open Business Impact AI platform, reflecting how enterprises are combining structured thinking with AI to drive outcome-led innovation. Participants gained hands-on access to Purple Fabric to design AI-driven workflows capable of handling complex enterprise scenarios, including multi-step processes, data interpretation and automated decision-making.

Moving away from traditional academic problem statements, the challenge focused on organisational transformation, requiring participants to solve enterprise-grade problems across areas such as regulatory compliance, governance, career orchestration and global talent development. The inauguration ceremony was held at Intellect Design Arena’s global headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday (March 25), in the presence of Srikanth V, CEO of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, who was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.



