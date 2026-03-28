Dignitaries Inaugurate Hans India Education Awards 2026 with Traditional Lamp Lighting

Hyderabad: The Hans India Education Awards 2026 commenced on a ceremonial note with the traditional lamp lighting by distinguished guests, marking the beginning of the morning session here on Saturday.

The inauguration was led by Vikram Dachepally (Founder & Physics Teacher), Purnachandra Rao Narra, Managing Director Resonance , Educational Institutions Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, , K. krishna Chaitanya, Director NANO IIT Academy, Prof. D. Sukumar, Chair IIT Hyderabad, Dr. Yuvaraju Chinnam (Pro Vice Chancellor), and MD Hanumanth Rao, among other eminent personalities.