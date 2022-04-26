'Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence' Launched To Facilitate UPSC Preparation For Students From Scheduled Castes

Virendra Kumar, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, recently inaugurated the long-awaited 'Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence.' The centre will uphold Ambedkerite beliefs by offering equal opportunity to persecuted populations across the country during a spectacular celebration at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

On April 22, various dignitaries, including UP Governor Anandiben Patel, were present to inaugurate the institution. For Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the services would give UPSC exam coaches. Each year, the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation will provide central universities a sum of Rs. 75 lakh to ensure that the centres run smoothly and effectively.

BHU is also on the list, as it was the site of the initiative's inception. Each centre will have 100 seats, and candidates will be required to pass an entrance exam. Students from Scheduled Castes and qualified female students will receive 33 percent of the sanctioned seats out of the total admissions. Three faculty members will be assigned to the centre, which will include separate classrooms, libraries, and reliable WiFi.

In addition, the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation and the central universities exchanged Memorandums of Understanding. The launch managed to take place at BHU's 'Shatabdi Krishi Prekshagrah,' which was also addressed by the vice-chancellors of the universities.

The government hopes that by launching this initiative, it would be able to realise its goal of social justice by offering chances to all people. Virendra Kumar, speaking at the ceremony, emphasised the Modi administration's ultimate goal of upliftment of the disadvantaged and marginalised. According to the Hindustan Times, the minister emphasises the importance of the centre because it was one of the key initiatives that helped them move closer to their aim of social justice.

Anandiben Patel also urged teachers and educators across the country to visit underserved communities, interact with residents, and learn about their problems. She also invited educational institutions to take on the responsibility of adopting a community and an Anganwadi Center and contributing to their overall development. This, she believes, has the potential to improve their lives dramatically.