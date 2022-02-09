EduBridge partners with Oracle to widen opportunities for the country's youth

In-line with its vision to make India's youth industry ready, Edubridge – India's leading, integrated, workforce development organization, now partners with Oracle as a network member to offer specialized training on Oracle programs. Through this partnership, Edubridge will widen the scope of its courses where it will now also be offering Oracle certifications to its learners post successful completion of the program.

As a part of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) community, Edubridge learners will get access to various courses as well as opportunities such as flagship events, networking opportunities, Oracle expertise badges, etc. People without any engineering background can also enroll for some of the courses and move to more advanced courses later on. Additionally, Edubridge would also provide a boot camp for students with no coding experience.

Commenting on the inception of this partnership, Girish Singhania, CEO, Edubridge, said, "We are excited about this new partnership with Oracle which will not only up-skill the learners but also make them industry ready from the first day of induction. Additionally, the Oracle certification will also enhance the acceptance of the learners into the industry, thus, widening an array of opportunities for them. Access to Oracle's wide network of services will further strengthen the learners' exposure."

This initiative will help create an institutionalized supply of industry-ready Java-trained talent and aid the overall workforce development in the country amongst other courses.

"This collaboration brings great value to our existing Java-based courses by allowing our learners to add another dimension/certification to their profiles, which goes a step further to the capstone projects and case studies that are already a part of the program. We hope our learners would be equipped to showcase their ability in designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based applications along with contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle" he said.

Oracle is well known for various certifications with the Java programmes and developer certifications, being their key offerings. These courses are vetted by Oracle, with EduBridge assisting in the training and placement process. This can help a large pool of learners to uphill through an easily accessible and credible channel. The initiative will help create an institutionalized sully of industry-ready talent and aid in the overall workforce development in the country.