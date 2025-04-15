Educate, empower, elevate : The role of girls in shaping their communities

Across India, millions of adolescent girls stand at the crossroads of opportunity and oppression. Too often, their dreams are derailed by school closures, financial instability, and the persistent pressure of early marriage.

“A girl’s place is in her husband’s home,” they’re told.

It’s a familiar script—one written by generations of patriarchal norms that continue to shape the lives of 120 million young women in the country today.

The Ripple Effect of Educating Girls

Data tells a powerful story. When a girl completes secondary education, child marriage rates drop by 64%, teenage pregnancies decline, and maternal and infant mortality rates plummet. The World Bank estimates that each additional year of schooling can increase a girl's future earnings by 10-20%. But the benefits don’t stop at her. An educated girl reinvests in her family, ensuring her children go to school, breaking cycles of poverty, and strengthening entire communities.

Yet, education alone isn’t enough — especially in today’s digital world. The gender digital divide remains a major barrier to girls’ empowerment. A 2021 GSMA report found that only 33% of Indian women use mobile internet, compared to 67% of men. During the pandemic, millions of girls were locked out of online learning due to lack of devices, pushing them further behind. Digital exclusion is a modern form of marginalization, and without urgent interventions, it threatens to deepen existing inequalities.

The Unfinished Fight Against Gender-Regressive Norms

The biggest hurdle, however, is not just economic or technological—it is cultural. Deep-seated patriarchal norms continue to dictate girls’ futures. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) found that 40% of Indian women believe a husband is justified in hitting his wife, a telling sign of how deeply ingrained gender inequality remains. The belief that girls are economic burdens leads to their early marriage and limited access to education and employment.

But change is happening. As more girls break barriers and become visible in leadership roles—whether in classrooms, businesses, or governance—attitudes shift. Families who once resisted sending daughters to school now see the

long-term benefits. States oering cash incentives for girls' education and menstrual health programs have reported increased enrollment and retention rates. These social shifts are not incidental; they result from persistent eorts to rewrite the narrative around girls’ worth.

The Power of Representation and Role Models

When girls see women from their own communities leading—as doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, or elected ocials—it sparks a powerful shift: possibility replaces limitation. Representation sends a message louder than any campaign: you belong here too.

In places where gender norms remain deeply entrenched, even one visible woman leader can challenge the status quo and create a ripple eect of belief and ambition.

But role models don’t always have to be famous or far away. Sometimes, the most powerful influence is a girl just a few steps ahead — a cousin pursuing college, a peer resisting early marriage, a mother choosing education over tradition. These everyday examples oer not just inspiration, but a roadmap. When girls are surrounded by real, relatable role models, and supported by mentors who believe in their potential, the impossible starts to feel achievable—and change becomes contagious.

The Road Ahead: Invest in Girls, Invest in the Future

For India to truly progress, investing in girls’ education is non-negotiable. It’s not just about individual empowerment—it’s about economic growth, social stability, and national development. Governments, civil society, and businesses must come together to dismantle cultural, economic, and technological barriers that hold girls back.

This is not just one story—it’s the reality of millions. But if every girl in India had access to education, safety, and digital inclusion, imagine the transformation. Families would be stronger, economies more resilient, and entire communities would thrive.

The evidence is irrefutable: when girls rise, everyone rises. The time to act is now.

(The author is Executive Director, Milaan Foundation)