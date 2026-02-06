EFLU hosts HY-SAI ’26 Japanese Cultural Festival

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, inaugurated HY-SAI ’26, a Japanese Cultural Festival, on its campus on Friday. Organized by the Department of Asian Languages, the two-day festival (February 6–7) celebrates Japan’s rich traditions through workshops, performances, and culinary experiences.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju emphasized that punctuality, discipline, and politeness—hallmarks of Japanese culture—are equally essential in academic life. The event was also attended by Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, who expressed interest in extending the spirit of the festival to IGNOU.

The festival features interactive workshops on origami, sadō (tea ceremony), and kimono dressing, along with vibrant Bon Odori dances and other cultural performances. Together, the activities have created an engaging environment that combines learning with celebration, offering participants an immersive experience of Japanese culture.

University leadership, including Prof. Hari Prasad, Registrar (I/c); Prof. Shyam Rao Rathod, Proctor; Prof. Sujatha Mukri, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Prof. Srivani, Dean of CPD; and Dr. Rajaram, OSD to the Vice Chancellor, attended the event along with faculty members, students, and non-teaching staff, all of whom participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.