'Empower her': Event highlights achievements of girl students in Hyderabad

The Touch A Life Foundation organised ‘Empower Her,’ an event celebrating the achievements of girl students, at the Bower School of Entrepreneurship, RMZ Spire, Hitech City, Hyderabad. Founders Vibhuti Jain and Rina Hindocha attended the programme along with participating students.

The event featured cultural performances and presentations in which students shared their personal stories of educational progress and transformation. As part of the initiative, 80 laptops donated by Bosch were distributed to selected students to support their continued learning and digital access.

The programme focused on recognising academic progress and encouraging further educational opportunities for girls.