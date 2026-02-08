  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

'Empower her': Event highlights achievements of girl students in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 3:41 PM IST
Empower her: Event highlights achievements of girl students in Hyderabad
X

The Touch A Life Foundation organised ‘Empower Her,’ an event celebrating the achievements of girl students, at the Bower School of Entrepreneurship, RMZ Spire, Hitech City, Hyderabad. Founders Vibhuti Jain and Rina Hindocha attended the programme along with participating students.

The event featured cultural performances and presentations in which students shared their personal stories of educational progress and transformation. As part of the initiative, 80 laptops donated by Bosch were distributed to selected students to support their continued learning and digital access.

The programme focused on recognising academic progress and encouraging further educational opportunities for girls.

Tags

girls education empowermentTouch A Life Foundationdigital learningcorporate social responsibilitystudent achievement celebration
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    T20 WC: ‘Nice to start with a few runs under your belt,’ says Seifert after match-winning 65 against Afghanistan

    T20 WC: ‘Nice to start with a few runs under your belt,’ says Seifert after match-winning 65 against Afghanistan
    Share it
    X