Entrepreneurship, a top career choice for 37% of Indian students abroad
Entrepreneurship is fast emerging as a preferred career path for Indian students studying overseas, according to a new survey released by LeapScholar.
New Delhi: Entrepreneurship is fast emerging as a preferred career path for Indian students studying overseas, according to a new survey released by LeapScholar. The data reveals that 37% of respondents identified starting their own business as their top career goal after completing their studies abroad. The survey highlights a growing shift in how students view international education—not just as a means to secure a job, but as a launchpad for innovation and enterprise. Students are increasingly choosing universities that offer strong industry connections, real-world exposure, and startup-friendly ecosystems.
“What we’re seeing is a mindset transformation,” said Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of LeapScholar. “Students no longer view global education only as a way to secure a job—they see it as an opportunity to innovate, create, and lead. We are proud to support students who think beyond the conventional.”
The survey also sheds light on a notable gender gap in entrepreneurial ambitions. While 43.1% of male students expressed an interest in launching their own ventures, only 24.2% of female students reported similar aspirations—highlighting the need for more inclusive ecosystems that support women entrepreneurs.
Key findings from the survey include:
• Industry-driven choices: 68% of students consider strong industry ties a major factor in selecting universities, valuing access to internships and career networks.
• Academic evolution: Students increasingly view universities as innovation hubs, not just academic institutions.
• Research interest grows: Over 53% of respondents showed a strong inclination toward research internships, with 21% ranking research opportunities as their top priority.