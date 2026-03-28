Experts Share Winning Strategies for Cracking JEE at Hans India Education Awards 2026

Hyderabad: The first session of the Hans India Education Awards 2026 focused on the crucial topic, “How to Prepare for JEE Mains and JEE Advance ,” bringing together leading academicians and subject experts to guide aspiring students. The session featured Prof. D. Sukumar (Chair, IIT Hyderabad), K. Krishna Chaitanya (Director, NANO IIT Academy), Vikram Dachepally (Founder & Physics Teacher, Tattva Academy), and Purnachandra Rao Narra (Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).

Addressing the gathering, Purnachandra Rao Narra outlined a practical framework for success in JEE through the acronym “GOAT” — Goal setting, Ownership of goals, Attitude, and Timely execution. He stressed that students must adopt a disciplined approach, focusing on smart study techniques rather than just hard work. He emphasized the importance of preparing concise notes, practicing regularly, and developing a deep understanding of concepts to the extent of being able to teach others. He also encouraged students to develop their own questions, stating that curiosity and active learning are key to mastering subjects. “If you can follow these steps consistently, cracking JEE becomes achievable,” he noted.

Vikram Dachepally highlighted the psychological aspect of exam preparation, stating that success is largely dependent on mindset. “Seventy percent of success depends on how you handle those three hours in the exam hall,” he said. He pointed out that while many students focus on marks, the real challenge lies in staying calm and composed under pressure. He explained that preparation is not just about studying concepts but also about training the mind to manage stress effectively.

He further added that students often feel overwhelmed during preparation, but they must approach challenges logically. “True preparation means learning how to handle stress,” he said, emphasizing the need for proper guidance and mentorship. Speaking about JEE Advanced, he stressed the importance of involvement, dedication, consistency, and clarity in understanding concepts. He advised students not to worry excessively about final answers but instead focus on exploring multiple ways to solve a problem.

The session concluded with experts encouraging students to stay focused, maintain consistency, and develop a strong conceptual foundation, reinforcing that success in JEE is a blend of strategy, mindset, and disciplined effort.