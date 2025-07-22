Extramarks to usher in the intelligent classroom rra at AI showcase on July 28

Extramarks is set to host a major AI Showcase on July 28, 2025, unveiling its vision for the next generation of teaching and learning — a future where intelligence powers every classroom.

With the vision of integrating intelligence, inclusivity, and innovation into every learning environment, the event will mark the global unveiling of Extra Intelligence — a comprehensive suite of AI-first features designed to make classrooms more responsive, teaching more creative, and learning more personalized.

With years of experience working closely with top schools across India and around the world, Extramarks has developed a deep understanding of what teachers, students, and institutions truly need. Extra Intelligence is a direct outcome of this expertise — a robust suite of AI-powered tools designed to empower every stakeholder in the education ecosystem.

This launch represents a significant step toward blending cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human-centred education, redefining how learning is delivered in a rapidly evolving world. "This event marks a shift from what education has been, to what it truly can be," said Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO of Extramarks. "We're excited to share a vision that’s not only ambitious, but deeply purposeful — to make education more intelligent, more equitable, and more empowering for everyone."