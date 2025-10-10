For education: IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint launch a cutting-edge Certificate Programme to prepare professionals for the GenAI revolution

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad (IIITH), India’s premier research-led institute in information technology, has collaborated with TalentSprint, Part of Accenture, a leading global education company powered by AI, to offer advanced programs for professionals seeking to lead in the era of Generative AI (GenAI).

This partnership brought together IIITH’s expertise in AI research and TalentSprint’s proven excellence in online program delivery to empower professionals with next-generation AI capabilities. Building on the success of the legacy AIML programme, which has trained and transformed thousands of professionals in advanced AI and machine learning, the launch of this Certificate Programme in Generative AI and Prompt Engineering marks a decisive step forward in creating a future-ready AI workforce.

Generative AI is transforming the world today. From writing code and developing products to automating customer experiences, GenAI has become central to how industries innovate and scale. According to recent reports, over 78% of global organizations are actively exploring or investing in GenAI capabilities. However, there exists a significant gap between the demand and supply of skilled professionals equipped to work with advanced AI systems, particularly in areas such as LLM tooling, responsible AI design, and real-time engineering.

Recognizing this urgent need, IIIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with TalentSprint, has introduced a high-impact, research-backed programme designed to bridge this talent gap. The programme is further anchored by the No. 1 ML Lab at Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS), IIIT Hyderabad – a center of excellence driving advanced AI research and innovation across India. The programme combines academic depth with industry-aligned learning, equipping participants with hands-on experience in building and deploying GenAI applications.

Prof Sandeep K Shukla, Director, IIITH, emphasizes, “Generative AI represents one of the most transformative shifts in computing. Our curriculum goes beyond theory to offer participants deep insights into the GenAI stack, from prompt engineering to LangChain and vector databases. It empowers professionals to design, build, and deploy intelligent systems that drive real-world impact.”

Ideal for experienced professionals, this three-month immersive learning programme is delivered in a blended format, combining live interactive classes by IIITH faculty with mentor-guided labs and a capstone project. Participants will gain hands-on experience building applications using OpenAI and Hugging Face APIs, mastering LangChain and vector databases such as FAISS and Chroma, designing enterprise-level prompt engineering strategies, developing RAG pipelines and deploying intelligent systems in practice, and learning to create ethical and explainable AI systems.

The programme’s structure ensures flexibility for working professionals while maintaining academic rigor. Participants will also gain access to IIITH’s prestigious alumni network, opening doors to a lifelong learning ecosystem and leadership opportunities in AI-driven domains.

This curated programme will help participants not only understand GenAI fundamentals but also build solutions with purpose—transforming them into practitioners capable of leading enterprise-scale AI adoption.

For more information about the programme, visit: https://talentsprint.com/course/generative-ai-and-prompt-engineering-iiit-hyderabad.