Free training in bike mechanism, mobile phone repair at RUDSETI

Ongole (Prakasam District): Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) has scheduled to conduct free training programmes in bike mechanism and mobile phone repair for unemployed youth of rural areas in Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, conducts free training programme on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to candidates.

RUDSETI Director P Prathap Reddy said that the month-long training programme in mobile phone repair will start from June 6 while training in bike mechanism starts from June 13. He said candidates must be a native of rural area of Prakasam district and has minimum educational qualification of class VIII pass. Interested candidates aged between 19 and 45 years should send their full bio-data or meet the Director at RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 to join training. Interested candidates can also contact on 9849462222 for more information.