From Dubbing Studios to IIM Bangalore: My Journey of Reinvention

Growing up between the timeless lanes of Kashi and the bustling streets of Mumbai, my journey has been anything but conventional. From dubbing for Bollywood blockbusters as a child artist to working on Indian naval warships, and now studying at IIM Bangalore, every chapter of my life has been shaped by resilience, reinvention, and the pursuit of purpose.

Lessons from Financial Adversity:

My early years were a balance of rich cultural exposure and hard financial facts. When my father's movie business flopped in my junior college days, our family went through a critical financial crunch. Rather than yielding to the pressure, every member pulled together. For me, it meant converting a childhood hobby—voice dubbing—into a source of supporting my studies.

From the age of 12, I provided my voice for more than 150 movies and foreign projects such as Taare Zameen Par, Krrish, Darna Zaroori Hai, Super 8, and numerous others. Aligning emotions with timing on screen, voice modulation, and learning characters at a tender age taught me more than voice control. It taught me empathy, rapid adaptability, and self-confidence—abilities that I still bring with me to boardrooms and business meetings today.

Engineering with Impact:

In 2016, I graduated as a mechanical engineer. Despite having campus placements with large IT companies, I was more comfortable with hands-on, mission-critical projects. I worked with a manufacturing company that was involved with Indian naval defense projects, working on some of India's most advanced destroyer-class warships and Scorpène-class submarines.

This period of my career exposed me to MSMEs, Defence PSUs, overseas OEMs, and the Indian Navy—all coming together on high-impact national projects. It instilled in me a profound sense of purpose, demonstrating how engineering can transcend systems and schematics—it can be about nation-building.

Hitting a Crossroads:

After five years of experience in operations, general management, and business development, I was at a professional plateau. I experimented with pivoting—first into entrepreneurship, then into an MNC position. Without having formal management education and a robust network, however, it was slow and uneven progress.

That was when I understood that I required something more than ambition—I required credibility, discipline, and strategic thinking. It prompted me to seek a formal business education. It wasn't simple. I appeared for the GMAT three times, applied for two years, received three rejections and two waitlists before finally being admitted to the EPGP program at IIM Bangalore.

The IIMB Experience:

Joining IIMB has been life-changing. Having more than eight years of varied work experience, yet I was intimidated and motivated by my batchmates—British High Commission advisors, RBI officers, data scientists, entrepreneurs, and so many more. This is what has made our learning experience so valuable, particularly for group projects and case discussions.

IIMB's professors are not merely subject specialists—they are mentors who reduce abstract concepts in strategy, marketing, and economics to bite-sized modules with easy-to-understand explanations. Concurrently, the intensity of the program requires tough choices. Juggling academics with clubs, library sessions, and networking has taught me much about prioritization and choice.

Global Markets, Local Lessons:

One of the career highlights was spearheading international business development in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. I began by building a partner channel in Thailand to sell carbon fiber axial flow fans and cooling towers. From employee training to client visits in various sectors—power, petrochemical, hospitality—we achieved our first order with significant future potential from a five-star hotel chain within six months.

The Middle East presented new challenges—high-end markets with an appetite for state-of-the-art technology. Blending our engineering standards with our brand's integrity took both imagination and consistency. These experiences taught me that Indian goods have the potential to compete at a global level with quality and local market dynamics-backed knowledge behind them.

What Lies Ahead:

Looking forward, my aspiration is to work for a global management consulting firm after graduation. I envision consulting as a high-leverage platform—one that provides a bird's-eye view over industries, challenges, and solutions. It will enable me to sharpen my strategic thinking and develop the experience and network I lacked in my previous entrepreneurial efforts.

Eventually, I shall establish my own consulting company—this time with the credibility, preparation, and partnerships required for sustainable development. Driving me currently is the aspiration to close the gap between engineering delivery and strategic business design. I wish to assist companies in solving intricate challenges while also comprehensively.

Final Thoughts:

My own tale is not that of overnight success. It is one of weathering setbacks, tapping into passions, and relentlessly learning. From voicing cartoon characters to ordering naval machinery, every character I have portrayed has contributed to me being where I am today. Along the way, I hope to encourage others who are at their own crossroads—to embrace change, learn without fear, and remain committed to their purpose.

( Yeh writer is EPGP Class of 2026, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore)