From Finance Graduate to Compliance Expert: Courses That Build Global Careers

Byline: Puneet Garg

For many years, a degree in finance or commerce was seen as a safe and direct path to careers in banking, accounting, or corporate finance. Today, this idea is changing quickly. The global financial world has evolved, and so have employer expectations. While academic qualifications are still important, they are no longer enough on their own.

Across industries like banking, fintech, consulting, and multinational companies, organisations now look for professionals who understand regulations, risk management, and real-world compliance. This change has provided new opportunities to the finance graduates, particularly in compliance to work abroad, to have a secure long-term career and to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving world.

Why Compliance Careers Have Become a Global Path

Compliance has become a key part of how financial organisations operate. Growing attention to anti-money laundering, financial crime prevention, corporate governance, and regulatory reporting has made compliance central to business success, especially for companies working across borders.

The compliance skills are applicable anywhere, as opposed to many old financial jobs, which are usually located locally. Individuals who are familiar with the rules, the way to manage the risk and control can operate in numerous countries and sectors. That is why they are of great use to international businesses.

From an industry standpoint, Mr. Puneet Garg, Founder of Academy of Internal Audit, explains, “The future of finance belongs to professionals who understand both money and misconduct - how financial systems work, and how they fail. Compliance education sits exactly at that intersection.”

“Compliance careers tend to be more resilient during economic downturns because regulations don’t disappear when markets slow down. In fact, regulatory scrutiny often increases, making skilled compliance professionals consistently relevant.” Mr. Garg added.