From Scoring Marks to Solving Problems: Rethinking the Purpose of Education

A student who consistently scores 95% on exams is academically exceptional. But can the same student navigate an unfamiliar business challenge, question established assumptions, or make decisions when no single answer is correct? This distinction raises a fundamental concern about India's education system: Are we nurturing independent thinkers or merely producing successful examination candidates?

Prof. Anjali Kaushik, Professor, Information Management, MDI Gurgaon, shared her perspectives on a fundamental question facing India’s education system: Are students learning to think, or just learning to score? Her article explores the need to move beyond marks and examinations towards critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and experiential learning.

For decades, academic excellence has been measured predominantly through marks, rankings, and competitive examinations. While these indicators assess knowledge and academic discipline, they often miss critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving. The concern is not that students memorise information, but that educational systems sometimes reward reproducing knowledge more than applying it.

India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises this challenge by emphasising experiential learning, multidisciplinary education, and competency-based assessment. However, translating these aspirations into meaningful classroom experiences requires a fundamental reconsideration of how students learn, interact, and demonstrate their capabilities.

The relevance of education ultimately depends on students' ability to translate knowledge into action. This demands greater emphasis on experiential and application-oriented pedagogy through case studies, simulations, live projects, internships, and industry engagement, which are central to management education.

Case-based teaching, particularly central to management education, exposes students to ambiguous situations where decisions must be made with incomplete information, competing priorities, and uncertain outcomes. The objective is not necessarily to identify one correct solution but to develop the ability to evaluate alternatives, justify decisions, and anticipate consequences.

Similarly, meaningful internships and industry-linked projects allow students to confront challenges that cannot be fully replicated in classrooms. Internships should therefore be treated as structured learning experiences, incorporating mentorship, practical responsibilities, reflection, and evaluation, rather than merely fulfilling academic requirements.

Artificial intelligence further challenges conventional educational approaches. When generative AI can summarise information, draft responses, and solve structured problems almost instantly, the value of education must increasingly lie in human capabilities on analysis and review that extend beyond information retrieval. AI should strengthen human reasoning, not substitute for it.

India has already displayed notable strength in applying technology at scale—for example, through digital payments, digital identity infrastructure, software services and affordable digital business models.

India has achieved considerable progress in access to education. According to the AISHE 2023–24 report released in July 2026, higher education enrolment reached 4.50 crore, and the gross enrolment ratio reached 30%, compared with 23.7% in 2014–15.

However, it is essential to develop individuals who can bridge theoretical concepts with practical application.

The most meaningful measure of national intellectual capacity is not simply how many people qualify exams. It is how effectively a country's people and institutions create new knowledge, question existing assumptions, solve important problems and translate their ideas into long-lasting value.