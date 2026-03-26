FUTUREFORGE 2026 Tech Conclave, Showcasing Next-Gen Innovations in AI, Semiconductors and Aerospace

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), hosted the inaugural FUTUREFORGE 2026 | The Tech Conclave at the JAIN Global Campus, Bengaluru, under the theme “Designing Tomorrow’s Machines, Minds and Microchips.”

The conclave brought together leading industry experts, researchers, and academicians to engage with students and faculty on transformative technologies shaping the future of global industries. The event featured four high-impact panel discussions spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductor innovation, electric vehicle batteries, and aerospace engineering.

Talking about the seminar, Shri Rabindra Bhandary, Vice President, JGI, said, “FUTUREFORGE 2026 is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world innovation by creating meaningful interactions between students and industry leaders. Through these engagements, we aim to empower students to think beyond conventional boundaries, apply their knowledge to real-world challenges, and build solutions that are relevant, scalable, and future-ready.”

The conclave brought together thought leaders across domains to examine the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced electronics, and aerospace innovation. Conversations around Agentic AI systems underscored their growing influence on enterprise decision-making, alongside pressing concerns around governance, ethics, and reliability.

The evolving cybersecurity landscape in the age of Large Language Models emerged as a critical theme, with experts calling for stronger frameworks to address increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats and ensure responsible deployment.

Discussions also spotlighted India’s push towards technological self-reliance through Semiconductor Mission 2.0, alongside advancements in next-generation EV battery technologies aimed at enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

In aerospace, experts highlighted the transformative role of digital twin technology and AI-led simulations in redefining aircraft design, predictive maintenance, and system optimisation.

FUTUREFORGE 2026 provided a dynamic platform for students to directly interact with industry leaders, offering valuable insights into emerging technologies, evolving career pathways, and real-world industry expectations. The conclave reinforced the importance of innovation, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration in engineering education.

Eminent industry leaders and experts from globally recognised organisations, including Western Digital, PwC, EY, Coforge, Fractal Analytics, QPI Volta, Space Energy Systems, AquaAirX, Fluidyn, MSC Software (part of Cadence), Expleo Group, and Centum Electronics, participated in FUTUREFORGE 2026, reflecting strong cross-sector collaboration across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, energy, and aerospace engineering shared their valued insights during the panel discussions