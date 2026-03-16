GATE 2026 Result to Be Announced on March 19, 2026

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026. The exam is one of the most important national-level entrance tests in India for engineering and science graduates who wish to pursue higher education or secure jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The exam is conducted annually by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on a rotational basis.

GATE 2026 was conducted in February 2026, typically across multiple sessions on different days to accommodate candidates from various engineering and science disciplines. Lakhs of students from across India appeared for the exam. The test evaluates candidates’ understanding of subjects such as engineering, technology, architecture, science, and humanities at the undergraduate level.

Candidates will be able to check their results on the official GATE Online Application Processing System website. To access the result, students must log in using their enrollment ID or email address and password. The result will display important information including the GATE score, marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying marks for each category.

Along with the result, the GATE 2026 scorecard will also be made available for download. Usually, scorecards are available a few days after the result declaration and remain downloadable for a limited period. The GATE score remains valid for three years from the date of result announcement. This score can be used for admission into postgraduate programs such as M.Tech, M.E., and Ph.D. in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and the Indian Institute of Science.

Apart from higher education, many government organizations and PSUs also consider GATE scores for recruitment. Companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) often recruit candidates based on their GATE performance.

Students who appeared for GATE 2026 are eagerly waiting for the result on March 19, 2026, as it will determine their opportunities for higher studies and government jobs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official GATE website for updates and ensure they download and keep their scorecard safe for future admission and recruitment processes.