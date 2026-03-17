Gen Z Career Preferences in 2026

A new report by Unstop, based on inputs from over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders, explores how Gen Z in India is rethinking career choices, workplace expectations, and early professional priorities in 2026.

Key Findings

Technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are the most preferred employers among Gen Z, surpassing traditional choices like consulting and FMCG firms.

Only 36% of HR leaders feel fully prepared to hire and manage Gen Z talent, pointing to a widening readiness gap.

Around 27% of candidates withdraw from hiring processes due to lack of salary transparency.

While 78% of organisations offer internships, just 16% convert a majority of interns into full-time roles.

Over 90% of Gen Z respondents are willing to accept slightly lower pay in exchange for better learning opportunities and faster career growth.

Shifting Employer Preferences

The report shows a clear shift in how young professionals evaluate employers. Global technology firms dominate across both engineering and business students, while consulting firms like McKinsey, Bain, and BCG continue to attract interest in strategy roles.

In other sectors:

Banking and financial services see strong interest in firms such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley.

FMCG companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Nestlé rank highly among business students.

IT services firms including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro remain key choices for engineering graduates.

Conglomerates such as Tata Group, Reliance Industries, and Aditya Birla Group attract candidates for general management roles.

New-age companies like Swiggy, Meesho, and Eternal are gaining traction for their dynamic work environments.

What Gen Z Wants from Employers

Learning and development stand out as the top priority, with 60–65% of respondents valuing skill-building over other factors. Salary ranks significantly lower, at around 11–13%.

Transparency and clarity also play a major role. Many candidates expect clear communication on compensation and career progression, and lack of this often leads to drop-offs during hiring.

Organisational Gaps

Despite evolving expectations, many organisations are still adapting. Nearly half of early-career employees leave roles due to limited growth opportunities, and only a minority of HR leaders feel fully equipped to manage Gen Z talent effectively.

Changing Hiring Trends

The report highlights a shift away from traditional campus hiring:

About 95% of students are open to off-campus opportunities if they offer better roles.

Students from campuses with higher recruiter participation have significantly better placement outcomes.

Internships as Entry Points

Internships are becoming the primary gateway to employment, with most organisations offering such programmes. However, conversion to full-time roles remains limited, indicating a gap between internship experience and long-term hiring.

Students increasingly expect internships to include meaningful work, mentorship, and clear pathways to full-time offers.

Early Career Attrition

Retention continues to be a challenge. Common reasons for early exits include:

Pursuit of higher education

Better compensation elsewhere

Mismatch in job roles

Preference for stronger employer brands

Additionally, delayed allocation of meaningful work—such as extended bench periods—contributes to early job switches.

Overview

The findings point to a broader shift in workplace expectations. Gen Z professionals are prioritising growth, transparency, and flexibility over traditional markers like salary and brand alone. At the same time, organisations are still adjusting their hiring and retention strategies to align with these evolving preferences.