Germany Was the Goal-Prodigy Finance Made It Happen for Pramendra Kushwaha

Bengaluru :Germany is fast becoming a top destination for international students, offering world-class universities, affordable education, and strong career opportunities in Europe’s largest economy. But while the country opens its doors academically, financial access remains a challenge for many students from emerging markets.

Pramendra Kushwaha, a young professional from Bangalore, knows this well. After earning a BBA and working at Tata Consultancy Services, he managed high-net-worth European clients, many of whom had global degrees. One conversation, in particular, with a German client left a lasting impact. “I gained insight about how a global degree has shaped their career, lifestyle, and confidence,” Pramendra recalls. “That moment made me realise what I was missing.”

Driven by his ambition to up-skill and expand his career prospects, Pramendra pursued a master's program abroad. Despite holding a well-paying position at TCS, he faced skepticism about leaving a stable job during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Determined to advance his expertise, he took full initiative to make his goal a reality, navigating financial constraints and securing his path forward through perseverance and strategic planning.

He secured admission to Imperial College London and ESMT Berlin and chose Germany for its industry-integrated curriculum and growing relevance in global business. A €10,000 scholarship helped, but he still needed €30,000 to cover tuition and living costs.

That’s when he discovered Prodigy Finance through ESMT’s website and joined a webinar in Bangalore. What stood out was their student-first approach, with no collateral, no co-signer, and full clarity on interest rates and foreign exchange costs. Unlike traditional lenders, Prodigy Finance focuses on a student’s future earning potential. “The process was fast, transparent, and truly designed for international students,” Pramendra says.

“We created Prodigy Finance to support students like Pramendra, talented, ambitious, and ready to lead, but held back by traditional lending models,” said Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance. “Germany is one of the most promising study destinations, and we’re proud to help students make that leap.”

Prodigy’s loan covered both tuition and living expenses, which international students must prove to obtain a visa. Pramendra arrived in Berlin in August 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. With no family support, no backup, and the world in lockdown, the odds were stacked against him.

But kindness found him early. His landlord in Germany personally picked him up from the airport and had already arranged everything he would need to settle in. “In a time when everything felt uncertain, that gesture meant the world,” Pramendra recalls.