Live
- National education leadership and skill development conference held
- Paytm Partners with GHMC to Deploy 400 Card Machines for Property Tax Collection
- Telangana High Court Postpones Hearing on HCU Land Dispute
- Adani Ports clocks 7 pc cargo handling growth at 450 MMT in FY25, aims at global expansion
- Gurugram Police unearths Rs 80.12 crore cyber crime fraud committed by 13 accused across India
- Two women Maoists killed in MP encounter identified
- World Boxing Cup: Jadumani overcomes Trowbridge challenge to reach SF
- Yuva Kabaddi Series helped me land a PKL contract, says former U Mumba defender Shanmugam
- India embraces agentic AI as over 80 pc firms bet on future of automation
- Lalu favoured Waqf (Amendment) Bill in 2010, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Global Excellence Awards set to celebrate innovative leaders across industries
The Global Excellence Awards, a prestigious ceremony dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide, is set to take place on 5th April, 2025 in Le Meridian Hotel, Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Global Excellence Awards, a prestigious ceremony dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide, is set to take place on 5th April, 2025 in Le Meridian Hotel, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event, organised by the Federal Research and Recognition Council (FRRC), shines a spotlight on innovation, leadership, and excellence by honoring individuals and organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, creativity, and impact in their fields.
"These awards are not just trophies; they are symbols of dedication, hard work, and the impact we create in our industries and communities," said Shaik Fayazuddin, Chief Executive Officer of FRRC. "We have celebrated excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. May this recognition inspire us all to push boundaries, set new standards, and continue striving for greatness. The future belongs to those who dare to excel!"
This year's event will feature around 100 honorees across more than 50 categories, showcasing luminaries from diverse sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, real estate, construction, architecture, education, finance, arts & culture, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Notable attendees include Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karumanchi, an oncologist from the USA, Suram Ram Reddy founder of St John's group of schools, Thrimurthy Oduri - Director of Nelson business school, Siva Sunkara and P Venkata Kalyan - founders of Dott holidays.
The Global Excellence Awards aim to inspire excellence and innovation across industries, encouraging individuals and businesses to strive for higher standards. Locally, these awards enhance recognition and credibility for outstanding organizations, driving economic growth and professional development. Globally, they foster collaboration, highlight industry best practices, and set benchmarks for success, contributing to a more competitive and innovative marketplace.
The ceremony promises to bring together highly skilled individuals and prominent industries, making this event a grand success and a significant milestone in celebrating excellence worldwide.
For additional information, to register for the event, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.frrc.org.in.