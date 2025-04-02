Global Excellence Awards set to celebrate innovative leaders across industries

Hyderabad: The Global Excellence Awards, a prestigious ceremony dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide, is set to take place on 5th April, 2025 in Le Meridian Hotel, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event, organised by the Federal Research and Recognition Council (FRRC), shines a spotlight on innovation, leadership, and excellence by honoring individuals and organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, creativity, and impact in their fields.

"These awards are not just trophies; they are symbols of dedication, hard work, and the impact we create in our industries and communities," said Shaik Fayazuddin, Chief Executive Officer of FRRC. "We have celebrated excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. May this recognition inspire us all to push boundaries, set new standards, and continue striving for greatness. The future belongs to those who dare to excel!"

This year's event will feature around 100 honorees across more than 50 categories, showcasing luminaries from diverse sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, real estate, construction, architecture, education, finance, arts & culture, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Notable attendees include Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karumanchi, an oncologist from the USA, Suram Ram Reddy founder of St John's group of schools, Thrimurthy Oduri - Director of Nelson business school, Siva Sunkara and P Venkata Kalyan - founders of Dott holidays.

The Global Excellence Awards aim to inspire excellence and innovation across industries, encouraging individuals and businesses to strive for higher standards. Locally, these awards enhance recognition and credibility for outstanding organizations, driving economic growth and professional development. Globally, they foster collaboration, highlight industry best practices, and set benchmarks for success, contributing to a more competitive and innovative marketplace.

The ceremony promises to bring together highly skilled individuals and prominent industries, making this event a grand success and a significant milestone in celebrating excellence worldwide.

For additional information, to register for the event, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.frrc.org.in.