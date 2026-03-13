Global Learning, Local Vision: Rungta University Studies Education Models in Finland, Paris, and Athens

International academic visit seeks new knowledge to strengthen higher education systems in Chhattisgarh

In an effort to explore new knowledge and new horizons, higher educational institutions worldwide are looking towards international academic visits to shape the future of learning. In this direction, an international academic visit by a delegation nominated by the Chhattisgarh Government, with VC Dr. Jawahar Surisetti nominated by the Government to be part of the panel, to Finland, Paris, and Athens has helped to inject new knowledge into the higher educational system of Chhattisgarh.

The international academic visit by the delegation has been designed to study key areas that have been transforming higher educational systems across the world, such as student well-being, learning in multiple languages, and classical knowledge systems, which have been reflected in the new education policy 2020.

Finland: Education Focused on Well-Being

In Finland, which is considered one of the most effective education systems in the world, the delegation learned about the strong correlation between the achievement of students and their well-being, as well as the autonomy of teachers in the classroom.

In Finland, the education system focuses on reducing the hours of learning for students, reducing tests for young students, and using play-based learning to encourage the curiosity and creativity of students. This demonstrates the significance of cultivating the curiosity of students while reducing the pressures of academic learning.

Paris: Language as a Bridge to Global Learning

The delegation, as part of their visit to Paris, focused on the structured approach to multilingual learning in France, with institutions such as Alliance Française playing an important role in the country’s educational landscape. The approach is a blend of culture and language and is underpinned by the internationally accepted Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Such approaches show how language learning is a bridge to other cultures, as well as being a platform for global learning for students.

The learning is relevant for institutions such as Rungta University, as it is also part of the overall approach being taken in India for higher learning.

Athens: Classical Knowledge in Contemporary Education

The tour of Athens provided an opportunity to understand the extent to which the learning of the past continues to shape the learning of the present. Historic learning centres such as Plato’s Academy, along with other learning centres that have associations with the Acropolis Museum, reflect the extent to which classical learning continues to shape contemporary learning.

The delegation also examined the extent to which the learning traditions of Greece have similarities with the rich learning heritage of India. Such learning approaches, along with contemporary learning, reflect the emerging global interest in holistic learning approaches.

Connecting Global Insights with Indian Learning

The tour of Greece, for Rungta University, is an opportunity to connect the learning approaches of other parts of the world with the emerging learning vision for India. As learning institutions in India embrace the changes that the National Education Policy 2020 introduces, the tour of Greece points towards an emerging idea that is shaping the learning vision for the country: the idea of connecting global insights with learning.