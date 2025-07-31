Golden Opportunity for Youth as New Free Skill Training Batches Start from 1st August at Piyush Goyal’s Brainchild – North Mumbai Skill Centre

Mumbai: In a significant step towards skilful employment for the youth of North Mumbai, various courses including in high-tech areas like Cyber Security are being launched starting August 1, 2025, at the North Mumbai Skill Centre, a brainchild of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal.

A true brainchild of Piyush Goyal, this centre has been developed into a world-class hub, attracting leading companies, global brands, and renowned institutions for the benefit of everyone in Mumbai. Two more centres are in the pipeline, with three additional ones set to be established soon. His dream is to position India as a skill development hub, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The Skill Centre aims to provide professional training to the youth and make them employable. Cutting-edge skills across various sectors by DSCII NASSCOM Cyber Security Course (female), Cosmos Creative Academy – Gaming & Animation, Apparel Sector Council Basic & Advanced Sewing, Hospitality Housekeeping, Nihon Education Japanese Language, and Blue Star Refrigerator & AC Repair, are being offered completely free of cost.

As directed by Piyush Goyal, these courses are not limited to youth from North Mumbai alone but are open to all youth from Mumbai, Maharashtra, and other parts of India.

* Courses Available for Training:

1. Blue Star – Refrigerator and AC Repair Course

2. Cosmos Creative Academy – Gaming and Animation Course

3. Apparel Sector Council – Basic and Advanced Tailoring Course

4. Nihon Education – Japanese Language Training (with 100% Job Guarantee)

5. DSCII NASSCOM – Cyber Security Course (Only for Women)

6. Kalpataru Hospitality – Housekeeping Course

7. ITC – Room Service / Restaurant Service Course

* Key Features:

1. All courses are completely free

2. 100% placement assistance

3. 100% attendance is mandatory

4. Job location: Mumbai, Maharashtra or other states across India

📝 For Registration & Further Information:

* Address: North Mumbai Skill Centre, Akurli Road No. 3, In front of Pioneer School,Kandivali (East), Mumbai – 400101

* Contact: 84529 46439

* Timing: Monday to Friday | 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM