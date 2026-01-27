Guiding purposeful career choices: Insights from career counsellor Pradeep Jain

What inspired you to become a career counsellor?

Around two decades ago, journeys through Indian villages and urban centers revealed something consistent: uncertainty shadows student career choices. Although school finishes, enrolment climbs, yet purpose rarely guides it. Without direction, higher education feels disconnected from what comes after. Pathways stay blurry - mapping courses to jobs remains a puzzle unsolved.

From conversations with professionals across India, I gathered meaningful understanding. My time in both global firms and media gave me a broad view. Yet another part of my journey includes active participation in nationwide educational initiatives. It became clear after speaking with many people: most do not enjoy what they do each day. Roughly three out of four individuals seem trapped in roles they did not choose freely.

This realization prompted me to consider whether my experiences, learnings, and observations could help guide others toward smarter and clearer career decisions at critical stages of their journey. This idea did not merely linger; it shaped my path into career counselling. At the core of my approach is a clear belief: choose your career intentionally, never by chance

What major changes have you witnessed in career guidance over the last 20 years?

This question carries weight. Looking back at how things were twenty years ago, one thing stands out - awareness has shifted dramatically. Back then, knowledge about possible careers was narrow. Computer science stood alone as the top choice. It was widely thought that earning a B.Tech in that area meant a solid job followed without effort. Back then, organized support for choosing careers remained rare, particularly past elementary advice. Reaching for roles like physician or builder dominated most thinking about success.

Now things look different. Awareness has grown among families and learners, even though progress remains uneven. Jobs appear in all areas - from math to biology, business to arts. Success follows any discipline when decisions are thoughtful. A major hurdle for caregivers lies in seeing value beyond old standards like medicine, engineering, or accounting.

A fresh wave has arrived with careers built on abilities rather than diplomas. In past decades, holding a degree opened most doors, yet today what you can do matters far more. Triggered by global lockdowns, the pandemic pushed people to rethink work - not just jobs, but paths, choices, long-term goals. Old patterns faded fast when remote options spread and digital tools became standard.

Which student success story has inspired you the most?

Choosing only one student feels difficult, since each follows their own path. Still, a particular story remains vivid in my mind, shaping how I see growth long after it happened.

A young person from an average-income household approached me during my time at a learning center. Although he joined a training program for JEE and put in consistent effort, things did not go as expected. Gaining entry into the prep course showed promise initially; however, over time, it turned out that his natural strengths lay elsewhere. Engineering neither suited his skills nor sparked real enthusiasm. After failing the admission test despite dedication, confusion settled in - his hopes faded quietly.

Upon arriving, he listened as I shared my thoughts openly. Not suited for PCM or engineering, staying the course risked deeper strain. Guidance followed, clear and focused. Conversations with his parents unfolded slowly, revealing both his abilities and boundaries. Understanding grew through those exchanges.

Later on, a talk led me to suggest changing his path to commerce. Now, he works successfully as a Chartered Accountant. Graduation finished, life moving forward. His job grows steadily. Money matters are under control. Confidence came naturally along the way.

It strikes me how much direction matters - seeing someone thrive after timely support stays with you. Given the chance, I find value in telling these accounts, hoping they help families weigh options more clearly.

What keeps you motivated after two decades in this field?

It’s the visible difference in students’ lives that fuels my drive. A moment when confusion turns into understanding - confidence builds, goals are reached - brings deep fulfillment. Relief on a parent’s face afterward adds weight to the meaning of it all. After twenty years, seeing families choose careers with clearer direction because of support offered remains what holds my interest steady.

How should students identify their strengths before choosing a career?

What matters most to you right now? A quiet moment of reflection can reveal what drives your daily choices. Imagine sitting down with your thoughts, treating them like notes from someone who knows you well. Writing helps clarify what feels confusing inside. This kind of self-talk isn’t common, yet it shapes how you see progress. Instead of rushing forward, try looking inward first. Few people take time to name their true priorities. Yet doing so brings surprising clarity. Questions act like mirrors when framed with honesty. Your own words, once written, carry weight. They point toward what needs attention. Not goals set by others, but personal truths. That letter becomes a reference point later on. It captures where you stood at one particular moment. Time changes perspective - writing freezes it just enough

Where might their goals lead them within half a decade?

What topic truly interests them for deeper learning?

How would they picture a job that truly suits them?

What makes these tools valuable is how they uncover hidden abilities within students. A closer look reveals patterns tied to natural talent and thinking style. By examining responses carefully, one can see where energy and interest truly lie. Insight grows when test outcomes align with personal experience. Clear signals emerge about which paths suit a learner best.

A choice shaped by self-awareness tends to lead toward careers that fit naturally. Where personal strengths align with professional paths, fulfillment often follows over time.

What skills should today’s students start building early?

Believing in oneself means having faith in personal skills. A person who trusts their judgment can move forward without hesitation. Decisions come easier when inner strength is present. Relying on one's own mind builds steady progress over time. Clarity grows through experience and quiet conviction.

A mind tuned to hope often finds calm amid stress. When setbacks arrive, a constructive outlook helps maintain direction. Uncertainty becomes less heavy when met with steady confidence. Resilience grows quietly through repeated effort. Challenges feel smaller once perspective shifts. Emotional balance supports clearer choices. Success is rarely linear, yet progress continues behind the scenes

Discipline – Consistency in habits, not just motivation

Avoiding distractions – Especially mobile addiction and social media overload

Avoiding procrastination – Learning to take action without delay

Beginning skill development at an earlier stage is expected of learners.

Starting in Class 6, students ought to step beyond textbooks into skill-based learning. According to NEP's outlook, classrooms must open toward experience. Exposure to internships grows more natural by Grades IX and X. Real projects take shape during these years instead of staying abstract ideas. Hands-on work becomes part of education through gradual inclusion. Learning shifts from memorization when practice leads.

What common mistakes do students make while selecting careers?

1. Most students who hit 90% or higher are pushed straight into PCM - no questions asked. Instead of passion, pressure shapes their path. Biology ends up sidelined, picked mostly by those avoiding math, not chasing medicine. Surprisingly, almost every tenth student takes biology for exactly that reason. That pattern reveals a deeper flaw in how choices get made.

2. It often happens that learners pick courses based on what others around them are doing. When classmates enroll in certain topics, there’s a pull to follow along - even if it doesn’t match personal passions or abilities.

3. When it comes to education, parental impact matters a lot. Some mothers and fathers steer kids into specific fields so they can live out ambitions they never reached themselves - often overlooking what the child is truly able to do or enjoys doing.

4. Achievement by a neighbor's kid in one area can quickly turn them into an example. Parents then hope their son or daughter will take a similar route - comparison quietly shaping expectations at home.

5. Often, kids face expectations from family or culture that steer them away from subjects they enjoy. Because of warnings about difficulty or suitability, real interest gets dismissed early on. Fear takes root long before any actual attempt happens. Potential remains untested when judgment comes first.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿These are some of the most common mistakes students and parents make while choosing subjects and planning careers.

What advice would you give students feeling confused or stressed about their future?

My advice to students is very practical and simple.

1. Starting small leads to solid routines while confidence grows quietly through consistent effort. When self-trust takes root, progress often follows without force.

2. Begin now, even if skills feel rough. Progress comes through consistent effort over time.

3. Mistakes happen. See them as chances to grow instead of reasons to stop. Each day offers a new detail to understand, however minor it might seem. Growth comes not from perfection but from noticing what went wrong. Move ahead without clinging to errors. Learning does not demand big leaps - small steps count too.

4. What keeps friendships strong is how well they help maintain concentration, rather than drawing energy away. Seemingly minor decisions can quietly grow into barriers against moving forward. Progress becomes easier once routines reflect what truly matters. When behavior matches purpose, delay loses its grip.

5. Notice what happens next; it helps make sense of shifts around you. How things unfold gives clues to where everything might go. Watching ahead quietly shapes your grasp of change.

6. A question can clarify things when something seems unclear. Sometimes speaking up makes all the difference later on.

7. Falling short at first never means you lack what it takes to win later - just that learning has begun. Behind every stumble lies quiet advancement, unseen but real. Appreciation.

8. Above all, seek out someone you trust - perhaps a teacher, parent, sibling, or advisor - to discuss your path. Guidance shared when needed most often shapes outcomes more than expected. That kind of support tends to matter far beyond the moment it is given.