Half-Day Schools to Begin from Tomorrow in AP, Telangana

The half-day school timings will be implemented across all government, aided, and private schools in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana starting from tomorrow. The move comes as the academic year 2025-26 is scheduled to end on 23 April, which will be the final working day for schools in both states.

In Telangana, schools will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. In government schools, midday meals will be served at 12:30 PM before students are sent home. Private schools have been instructed to strictly adhere to these timings, with authorities emphasising that no exemptions will be granted and that schools must close after the afternoon session.

The Education Department has announced that summer holidays will commence on 24 April, with schools reopening on 12 June for the 2026-27 academic year.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, schools will run from 7:45 AM to 12:30 PM until 23 April. The Department of School Education has ordered that the midday meal programme will continue. Summer holidays will begin from 24 April, with academic activities resuming on 12 June.