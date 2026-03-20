How AI and Interview as a Service Are Rewriting Recruitment

For decades, the job interview looked the same. A candidate walked into a room. Someone from the company asked questions, some structured, most not. A decision was made based on instinct, availability, and whatever mood the room was in that day. We called it hiring. In reality, it was organised guesswork.

I say this not as a critic from the outside but as someone who spent years watching it fail from up close. Before InCruiter, I worked at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for eight years. When my co-founder and CFO, CA. Ritu Mathran went for a technical interview at a mid-size corporation in 2018. She came back with a story that stuck with us. There was nobody in that company capable of interviewing her properly for the role. Questions were asked, but nothing of substance. She was a qualified Chartered Accountant, being assessed by people who had no framework to evaluate her. That one experience became the entire reason InCruiter exists.

The uncomfortable truth is that her experience was not unusual. It was, and in many organisations still is, the norm. Companies hire for technical roles without technical interviewers. They schedule panels without checking availability. They lose strong candidates to two-week delays and then wonder why their offer acceptance rates are falling. The traditional interview was not just slow. It was structurally unreliable.

This is the gap that technology is now finally closing, and it is closing it from multiple directions at once.

AI-powered phone screening has removed the most wasteful part of early hiring, the unstructured manual call. Automated screeners now conduct contextual conversations with candidates, evaluate responses intelligently, and return structured shortlists without a recruiter spending their day on the phone. From there, AI interview platforms conduct full technical and behavioural assessments with consistency that no human panel can replicate at scale. Every candidate is evaluated against the same framework, every piece of feedback is structured and comparable, and the entire process moves in hours rather than weeks.

Intelligent scheduling has quietly eliminated one of the highest hidden costs in recruitment. Coordinating panels, candidates, and time zones manually was never a value-added activity. It was pure friction. Removing it changes the pace of hiring meaningfully. And for technical roles where the conversation itself demands depth, purpose-built video interview platforms with embedded compilers and collaborative whiteboards give candidates the environment to actually demonstrate their ability rather than just describe it.

But speed and structure mean nothing if the person on the other side of the screen is not who they claim to be. As remote hiring has become the default, a new problem has emerged quietly alongside it. Proxy interviews, AI-generated voice responses, and deepfake impersonation are no longer rare edge cases. They are real and growing risks that directly compromise the integrity of every hire made remotely. AI proctoring addresses this directly, monitoring candidate behaviour throughout the interview, detecting anomalies in real time, and flagging manipulation attempts, including deepfakes and synthetic voice tools, before they corrupt the outcome. A fast and consistent interview process is only valuable if the evaluation can be trusted completely.

But here is where the conversation gets more interesting. AI is powerful, but it does not solve the problem of qualified evaluation on its own. For niche technical roles, what companies need is not just a faster process but a more expert one. Interview as a Service addresses exactly this. Giving organisations on-demand access to domain experts across hundreds of technologies means the person evaluating your candidate was chosen because they are the right person for that conversation, not because they were free that afternoon.

This combination, AI handling speed, consistency, and integrity, while expert interviewers bring depth and domain credibility, is what modern interview infrastructure actually looks like. It is not the end of human judgment in hiring. It is the end of leaving that judgment to chance.

Traditional interviews are not disappearing overnight. But the organisations still running hiring on instinct and availability are already falling behind. The ones investing in intelligent interview infrastructure are making better decisions faster, and the gap between them is growing every quarter.

(The author is Anil Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, InCruiter)