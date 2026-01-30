Hyderabad Esports Athletes Reflect Career Confidence: 79% Have Considered Pursuing Esports Professionally, Finds Survey

Hyderabad: India’s esports ecosystem is approaching a critical inflection point, marked by rising athlete ambition, stronger acceptance of esports as a legitimate sport, and growing confidence in its viability as a long-term career, according to a first-of-its-kind JetSynthesys x YouGov Indian Esports Report.

The survey highlights particularly strong career confidence among esports players in Hyderabad. As many as 84% of daily esports players in the city view esports as a financially viable career option, with 47% describing it as “very viable.” This optimism is translating into intent, with 79% of respondents saying they have considered pursuing esports professionally, signalling increasing seriousness about long-term careers within the ecosystem.

Career ambitions beyond competitive play

While competitive gaming remains a key aspiration—58% of Hyderabad’s esports players aim to become professional competitors—the report reveals a broadening understanding of the industry’s scope. Nearly half (48%) are interested in streaming or content creation, while 42% see opportunities in team management or event organisation. Coaching (30%) and roles such as esports journalism or commentary (32%) also attract significant interest, underscoring recognition of esports as a multi-layered industry rather than a single-track profession.

Need for structure and institutional support

Despite strong ambition, players point to gaps in ecosystem readiness. Government recognition and regulation (88%) and access to physical infrastructure such as gaming cafés and esports arenas (88%) emerged as key priorities. Structured guidance is also critical, with 89% of respondents emphasising the importance of career counselling and mentorship pathways.

Social challenges persist, with 83% citing family support, social stigma, and broader societal acceptance among their top concerns. Institutional adoption is viewed as a major support lever, as 89% believe inclusion of esports in college and university-level sports events would strengthen the ecosystem. Expectations from the private sector are equally high, with respondents highlighting the importance of brand sponsorships (90%), scholarships (91%), and formal coaching programmes and training academies.

Esports increasingly viewed as a sport

Perceptions around esports are evolving rapidly in Hyderabad. Sixty percent of daily players now view esports on par with physical sports and mental disciplines such as chess, recognising the discipline and preparation required. This shift is also reflected in identity: 70% are comfortable referring to professional esports players as “athletes,” while 52% already identify themselves as athletes.

A competitive, skill-building ecosystem

Regular exposure to competitive gaming is shaping how players perceive the skills developed through esports. As many as 89% associate professional esports with capabilities such as strategic thinking, adaptability, reflexes, hand–eye coordination, and quick decision-making under pressure. Beyond gameplay, 73% highlight discipline, focus, and rigorous practice, while 57% point to problem-solving abilities, mental resilience, and toughness.

Commenting on the findings, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, said, “This study captures a pivotal moment for esports in India. What stands out is the clarity with which Indian esports players are thinking about the future, not just in terms of opportunity, but in terms of longevity. The next phase of growth must focus on building durable pathways, credible institutions, and support systems that allow talent to progress sustainably.”

Growing fan behaviour

Consumption patterns further reinforce esports’ sporting status in Hyderabad. About 92% of esports players in the city watch tournaments or leagues at least once or twice a month. Awareness of major events such as the BGMI Mobile India Series, the Esports Asian Games, and leagues like the Global eCricket Premier League is also high, with 83% of respondents aware of at least one marquee competition.