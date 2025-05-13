  • Menu
Hyderabad: Job Mela in Nampally, Great Opportunity for Job Seekers

Attend the free Mega Job Mela in Nampally on May 17. Companies from pharma, IT, education, and banking sectors are hiring. Walk-in interviews, SSC and above eligible.

Are you looking for a job? Come to the Job Mela on Saturday, May 17, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Red Rose Palace Function Hall, Nampally (Opposite Public Gardens).

This job fair is organized by Mannan Khan (Engineer). Many companies will be there, hiring for jobs in:

Pharma (Medicine companies)

Health

IT and Office Jobs (ITeS)

Schools and Colleges

Banks

And more

Some companies will also offer work-from-home jobs.

Who can come?

Anyone who has passed 10th class (SSC) or above

Interviews will happen at the event

No entry fee – It's free for everyone

Bring your resume (CV) and come early

Dress neatly and speak clearly

For more information, call: 83743 15052




