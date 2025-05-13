Live
- Hyderabad: Job Mela in Nampally, Great Opportunity for Job Seekers
Highlights
Attend the free Mega Job Mela in Nampally on May 17. Companies from pharma, IT, education, and banking sectors are hiring. Walk-in interviews, SSC and above eligible.
Are you looking for a job? Come to the Job Mela on Saturday, May 17, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Red Rose Palace Function Hall, Nampally (Opposite Public Gardens).
This job fair is organized by Mannan Khan (Engineer). Many companies will be there, hiring for jobs in:
Pharma (Medicine companies)
Health
IT and Office Jobs (ITeS)
Schools and Colleges
Banks
And more
Some companies will also offer work-from-home jobs.
Who can come?
Anyone who has passed 10th class (SSC) or above
Interviews will happen at the event
No entry fee – It's free for everyone
Bring your resume (CV) and come early
Dress neatly and speak clearly
For more information, call: 83743 15052
