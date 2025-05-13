Hyderabad: Job Mela in Nampally, Great Opportunity for Job Seekers

Are you looking for a job? Come to the Job Mela on Saturday, May 17, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Red Rose Palace Function Hall, Nampally (Opposite Public Gardens).

This job fair is organized by Mannan Khan (Engineer). Many companies will be there, hiring for jobs in:

Pharma (Medicine companies)

Health

IT and Office Jobs (ITeS)

Schools and Colleges

Banks

And more

Some companies will also offer work-from-home jobs.

Who can come?

Anyone who has passed 10th class (SSC) or above

Interviews will happen at the event

No entry fee – It's free for everyone

Bring your resume (CV) and come early

Dress neatly and speak clearly

For more information, call: 83743 15052












