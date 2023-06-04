Hyderabad: NSDC organising Kaushal Mahotsav, a two-day Job Mela

Hyderabad: Aligning with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mushrooming employment prospects for youth at the regional level, the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organised Kaushal Mahotsav, a two day Job Mela on Saturday at National Skill Training Institute, Vidyanagar, Secunderabad.

The programme was inaugurated by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region. Addressing the event, the Union Minister said the mega job fair ‘Kaushal Mahotsav ‘is a unique example of public-private partnership offering employability & providing job opportunities to the unemployed youth. He said, the Centre has undertaken several measures to ensure skill for job-seekers in a number of disciplines and the purpose of this initiative is to provide job opportunities to the youths.

PangkhuriBorgohain, General Manager, Industry collaboration, NSDC said, “Organising this extensive recruitment drive and having the privilege to witness the enthusiasm of India’s young generation fills us with immense pride. The overwhelming response we have received at Kaushal Mahotsav reaffirms our conviction that we are progressing towards making India a global hub for skills. “With over 13000 registrations received so far, we are dedicated to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering regional employment and empowering our youth. Together, we will accelerate economic growth and development in the State”, he added.

The mega recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 100 companies providing jobs across 450 job roles in 24 sectors like automotive, logistics, production, electronics, apparel, and tourism and will be attended by organizations like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Auto Division, Parle Agro, ICICI Bank, Services Limited, Johnson Lifts and Sodexo.

The event also witnessed participation from multiple Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), staffing organizations and employers. More than 150 employers and over 3500 job seekers took part in the job mela.

MSDE through its strategic knowledge partner NSDC organised the ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’. The students, who clear the recruitment drive will receive the offer letters from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.