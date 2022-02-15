Hyderabad: Osmania University to conduct BA exams from Feb 26

The Osmania University on Monday announced the schedule for BA exams. All the colleges affiliated to Osmania University will conduct the exams from February 26. While the fifth semester exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, the third semester exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exams will be held from February 26 to March 20. The examination controller of the university made it clear that all the students should follow COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in the exam hall. For more details, students can log in to www.osmania.ac.in.

In a press release on Monday, the controller of Examinations, Osmania University said that the ongoing semester examinations of all the courses in Osmania University would follow the pre-Covid template with duration of three-hours along with option for more choices in Section-B of the respective courses.