IIHM Bangalore Hospitality Students Bring World Cuisine to the Table

Bengaluru: Students of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Bangalore brought the world’s flavours together at ‘Ambrosial Atlas’- Every Nation, Every Flavor, Elevated, the 12th edition of the institute’s International Food Festival, being hosted at Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road.

Organised entirely by final-year students of the Batch of 2023-2026, the festival reflected IIHM’s experiential learning approach, where students took complete ownership of conceptualising and executing a large-scale culinary event from theme development and menu engineering to kitchen operations, guest service, marketing and event management.

Inspired by the global spirit of the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026, which recently opened in Bengaluru, Ambrosial Atlas celebrated the diversity of global cuisines including Pan-Asian, American, European and Middle Eastern. The festival highlighted the evolving intersection of culinary heritage, technology and innovation.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanchari Chowdhury, Director, IIHM Bangalore & Head-South, said, “At IIHM, experiential learning is at the heart of our curriculum. The International Food Festival is not just an event but a learning platform where students take ownership of every aspect, from conceptualising the theme to executing the final service. It allows them to develop leadership, operational and marketing skills while experiencing the intensity and excitement of real-world hospitality.”

Unlike typical institutional food festivals, Ambrosial Atlas was designed as a full-scale hospitality experience, welcoming guests who purchased tickets as well as hotel patrons. The event also marked a first-time collaboration with Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road as the venue partner, allowing students to operate within a professional hotel environment.

Adding a unique dimension to the event was a specially curated Mocktail Bar, where student mixologists presented globally inspired beverages that blended ingredients and influences from different cultures.

Highlighting the broader vision behind such initiatives, Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM and Founder of the Young Chef Olympiad, said, “Hospitality education must evolve with the changing world. Today’s students must be equally comfortable with culinary traditions, global cultures and emerging technologies like AI. Initiatives such as Ambrosial Atlas allow young hospitality professionals to experiment, innovate and lead, preparing them for a global industry where creativity and adaptability are essential.”

The festival also reflected IIHM’s growing emphasis on technology-driven hospitality education. The institute has introduced its own AI-powered learning platform, Namaste GPT, enabling students to analyse culinary creations, experiment with presentation concepts and gain insights inspired by global culinary masters like Gordon Ramsay.

For the students, Ambrosial Atlas represented the culmination of three years of learning bringing together leadership, teamwork, culinary expertise and event management skills in a real-world hospitality setting.

Dignitaries attending the event included Shabinaa Sultana, Guest of Honor and representative from the Office of the Honorary Consulate of Tunisia, and Shiv Bose, General Manager, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road, along with industry partners and guests from the hospitality ecosystem.

Shabinaa Sultana said, “Despite observing the Ramadan fast, I did not want to miss the warmth, hospitality and culinary excellence showcased by IIHM. The festival beautifully reflects India’s unity in diversity through food and culture. It is inspiring to see the passion and professionalism of the students and we look forward to strengthening our collaborations with IIHM, including opportunities connecting students with Tunisia’s hospitality and culinary ecosystem.”

Shiv Bose, General Manager, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Road, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with IIHM Bangalore in hosting Ambrosial Atlas. Providing students the opportunity to operate within a professional hotel environment bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world hospitality. It is inspiring to see the passion, creativity and professionalism these young hospitality professionals bring to the table and we are proud to support initiatives that nurture the next generation of industry leaders.”

More than a culinary showcase, the festival reflected IIHM Bangalore’s mission to prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals through real-world responsibility rather than classroom simulations, offering guests an evening where global flavours, culture and innovation converge.