IIIT-Delhi Invites Applications for M.Tech. and Ph.D. Programs for the 2026 Academic Session

New Delhi: IIIT-Delhi announces the admissions for the coming academic year 2026-2027 for the postgraduate and doctoral programs. The institute is offering opportunities for aspiring engineers and researchers across the nation with M.Tech. admissions beginning on March 16, 2026 while Ph.D. admissions are already open. Aspirants are invited to apply for M.Tech. and Ph.D. courses among the comprehensive academic courses.

The institute has opened online applications for its M.Tech. programs for this session from March 16, 2026. Master of Technology programs are available in a range of advanced and industry-focused areas. These programs aim to cultivate robust technical skills and research proficiency. The institute provides M.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) with specializations in Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Information Security & Mobile Computing, M.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering – Research (CSE-Research), M.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) with specializations in VLSI & Embedded Systems, Communications and Machine Learning and M.Tech. in Computational Biology (CB). The last date of application submissions is April 13, 2026

The Ph.D. program at IIIT-Delhi offers different fields like Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and CommunicationsEngineering,Computational Biology, Human-centred Design, Mathematics and Social Sciences and Humanities. Those interested in applying can do so via the official admissions portal. All applications must be submitted on or before April 8, 2026.

Speaking about the admissions, Prof. Sumit J. Darak, Dean of Academic Affairs, said, “IIIT-Delhi’s postgraduate and doctoral programmes are designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and hands-on experience in building complex systems. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, a research-driven curriculum, and opportunities for industry internships, the programmes enable students to continuously learn and adapt, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the rapidly evolving world of technology.”

IIIT Delhi encourages students for roles that deal with advanced research in the tech world.

Interested candidates can find detailed information about admission procedures on the official admissions pages of the institute.