IIIT-Hyderabad launches online course in ‘AI for Medical Professionals’

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has launched an online course ‘AI for Medical Professionals’ in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and IHub-Data.

The 12-week online course on AI for Medical Professionals will equip medical professionals with the requisite skills needed to understand, evaluate, and apply AI technologies in clinical settings, improving patient care and operational efficiency. It covers both theory and tutorials covering the basics of AI, machine learning, deep learning, and case studies on clinical applications involving screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and patient management.

Participants will also explore ethical and governance issues using AI tools and techniques. Delivered through video lectures, weekly contact sessions, and case studies, the course includes quizzes, assignments, and assessments, leading to certification upon completion. Some 200 medical professionals which include senior faculty/research members from premier medical institutions with postgraduate degrees across 41 specialties spread over 24 States and 56 cities across the country are participating in the programme.