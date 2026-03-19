IISc Initiative Targets Semiconductor Skills and Women’s Participation in STEM

A new initiative aimed at strengthening India’s semiconductor talent pipeline and increasing women’s participation in STEM fields has been launched by the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Groww Foundation.

The programme focuses on skill development in semiconductor science and technology, while also introducing school and college students to advanced areas such as micro- and nano-technology. It is designed to address multiple stages of the academic journey, from early exposure to hands-on research experience.

One component, Akanksha – STEM for Girls, is aimed at school students and provides exposure to nanoscience through lab visits and interactions with researchers. The initiative seeks to familiarise students with emerging scientific fields at an early stage.

Another component, the Research Experience Program, offers women students practical exposure to semiconductor and nanoscience research. Participants work in laboratory settings, gaining experience in experimental techniques and device-related studies, with the aim of supporting long-term engagement in research careers.

The programme also includes a research internship track for students associated with national skill development efforts, including those supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. These internships are intended to provide practical training in semiconductor fabrication processes and laboratory practices, improving job readiness in a growing industry.

The initiative comes at a time when India is seeking to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and build a skilled workforce to support the sector. Efforts to improve access to STEM education, particularly for women and underrepresented groups, are seen as key to meeting future workforce demands.

According to the organisers, the programme is expected to support around 160 students over a three-year period, focusing on both skill development and research exposure in advanced technology fields.