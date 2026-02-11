IIT Delhi opens admissions for online PG diploma in healthcare product development and management

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions for the second batch of its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering. The 12-month programme is designed to provide multidisciplinary training in biomedical innovation, regulatory science, commercialisation strategy and healthcare product management.

The diploma aims to equip learners with the skills required to transform healthcare concepts into market-ready products. It is open to graduates, postgraduates and working professionals from engineering, life sciences, medicine, pharmacy, biotechnology and related healthcare sectors. Participants will develop competencies suited for careers in biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT and digital health innovation.

The curriculum includes over 450 hours of learning, comprising 200 hours of live online sessions, 120 hours of practical work and projects, and a two-day campus immersion. Spread across 18 academic credits in two semesters, the programme covers modules such as mechanics of biomaterials, biofabrication, research techniques in biomedical engineering, healthcare wearables design, and healthcare entrepreneurship and management. Learners will also gain hands-on exposure to tools including 3D printing systems, AutoCAD and UX/UI platforms.

According to IIT Delhi, the programme responds to the rapid expansion of India’s healthcare sector, driven by increasing infrastructure demand, digital health adoption, and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine. Industry estimates suggest the hospital sector could grow to USD 202.5 billion by 2030, while wearable medical devices and AI-enabled healthcare solutions are expected to see strong market expansion.

Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Coordinator, said the diploma aims to prepare professionals capable of translating clinical needs into compliant, scalable and commercially viable healthcare products through rigorous coursework, practical projects and industry-led teaching.

The programme is delivered through live interactive online classes led by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, with participants engaging in simulations, case-based learning and applied projects aligned with real-world healthcare innovation challenges.