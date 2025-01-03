IIT Kanpur sees highest-ever filing of 152 IPRs in 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has achieved a milestone of the highest number of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filed in a single year -- 152 in 2024, the premier institute said on Friday.

Of the 152 IPR filings, 124 are patents, 10 are design registrations, two are copyrights, and six are trademark applications. The institute also expanded its global presence by filing seven US patents, two Chinese patents, and one European patent, the institute said.

To date, IIT Kanpur has achieved a total of 1,200 Intellectual Property Rights. It has also maintained its exceptional licensing rate to industry partners with around 12.91 per cent achieved in 2024.

Some notable inventions that received patents include a transdermal patch for drug delivery; Kryptoceler for cryptographic acceleration; a chop saw metal-cutting machine; a hybrid-powered electric tower car; and a contactless automated tool for measuring crack growth.

"Achieving 152 IPR filings in 2024 and seeing a significant increase in granted patents affirms IIT Kanpur's commitment to pioneering translational research to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications,” said Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, in a statement.

He expressed his gratitude to “researchers, government, other stakeholders, and the institute's IPR Cell for their invaluable role in transferring technologies from academia to the industry”.

Further, in 2024, IIT Kanpur witnessed a significant rise in the number of IPRs granted -- a total of 217 previously filed IPRs.

In the same year, the institute for the third time received the prestigious STEM Impact Awards 2024 for its impactful technology transfer activities.

“As we move into 2025, we are focused on enhancing our research and development capabilities across domains and strengthen industry-academia collaborations to create innovations that will have a lasting impact on society," Agrawal said.