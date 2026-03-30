IIT(ISM) to Host Fourth Edition of ‘IInvenTiv 2026’ on April 6-7

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT(BHU), IIT Bhubaneswar, and IIT Patna are jointly organizing the fourth edition of IInvenTiv 2026, the flagship annual R&D fair of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, on April 6–7, 2026, to be hosted at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad campus in Jharkhand. The two-day national event will bring together premier academic institutions, innovators, start-ups, venture capitalists, industry leaders, and students to showcase cutting-edge research and technology innovations emerging from India’s higher education ecosystem. The fourth edition will feature innovations across five key thematic areas: Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Materials Science, Earth Sciences, and Semiconductor & Chip Technology.

Launched in 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, IInvenTiv was conceived to highlight indigenous innovations and strengthen India’s research-to-technology-to-market ecosystem. Initially bringing together innovations from IITs, the platform has expanded to include leading institutions such as IISc, IISERs, NITs, IIMs, IIEST, and other top-100 NIRF-ranked engineering institutes, creating a national platform that bridges academia, industry, and start-ups.

The response to InvenTiv 2026 has been significant, with more than *235* innovation submissions received from 37 institutes across the country. These include 86+ innovations in healthcare, 49+ in AI/ML, 47+ in materials science, 27+ in earth sciences, and 21+ in semiconductor and chip technology. From these submissions, around *151* innovations and startups have been shortlisted for live demonstrations during the event. Additionally, *46* startups incubated in organizing IITs and TiHs will be showcased.

The innovations will be evaluated by industry leaders, start-ups, and venture capitalists, opening pathways for technology transfer, commercialisation, and funding opportunities. Over the two-day event, multiple MoUs are expected to be signed with start-ups and industrial partners, further strengthening the country’s research-driven innovation ecosystem. Several sessions will be organized, including startup-VC matchmaking, Startup Pitching Sessions, One-to-One interaction among startups and VCs, and a visit to technology demonstration zones. Several innovations and startups are also likely to receive on-the-spot funding from VCs, Industries, and incubation hubs.

The event is expected to attract over 1000 delegates, including researchers, students, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, MSMEs, and industry leaders, as well as students from nearby schools and colleges, making it a vibrant platform for innovation and knowledge exchange.

The inaugural ceremony is expected to be graced by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, as the Chief Guest, while Ajay Kela, CEO of the Wadhwani Foundation, is expected to attend as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, said, “Hosting IInvenTiv 2026 is a proud moment for IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. The platform reflects the growing strength of India’s research and innovation ecosystem and provides an opportunity for our academic institutions to showcase transformative technologies that can address real-world challenges while contributing to national development.”

Parthasarathi Das, Dean (R&D) and Convenor of IInvenTiv 2026, highlighted the importance of collaboration in accelerating innovation “IInvenTiv serves as a powerful interface between academia, industry, and investors. By bringing together researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders, the event aims to accelerate the journey of promising research from laboratories to market-ready technologies and start-ups.”

Adding to this, Ejaz Ahmad, PIC SRIC and Organising Secretary of IInvenTiv 2026, said, “IInvenTiv 2026 will feature technology demonstration zones, startup pitching sessions, structured VC matchmaking, and opportunities for on-the-spot funding discussions, fostering strong industry–academia–investor partnerships in strategic sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, Semiconductors, Materials Science, and Mining & Minerals.”

By bringing together venture capitalists, start-ups, MSMEs, industry leaders, and academic innovators, IInvenTiv 2026 aims to inspire students and early-career researchers to pursue entrepreneurship and start-up creation, thereby contributing to employment generation, skill development, and sustainable economic growth. The initiative reinforces India’s transition from a knowledge economy to an innovation- and enterprise-driven economy, positioning academic institutions as key engines of national development.