IMT Hyderabad Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony for the Graduating batch of 2023-2025

MT Hyderabad hosted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2023-2025 on its campus, celebrating the successful culmination of another academic year. The auspicious event witnessed an inspiring procession led by Prof (Dr) Steven Raj Padakandla, PGP Chairperson, IMT Hyderabad, and the distinguished Chief Guest, Shri Kamal Bali, President & Managing Director, Volvo Group India.

The convocation procession comprised Prof (Dr) K M Baharul Islam, Director, IMT Hyderabad, members of the Board of Governors, and faculty members. The ceremony commenced with the Chief Guest and the Director of IMT Hyderabad lighting the inaugural lamp, symbolizing a prayer for unity and harmony.

Prof (Dr) K M Baharul Islam and Chief Guest Shri Kamal Bali introduced a new CSR initiative of IMT Hyderabad, ‘Daaitva’, and unveiled the logo. This was followed by the release of the convocation souvenirs for the graduating batch of 2023-25.

Addressing the gathering, Prof (Dr) K M Baharul Islam shared key highlights from the academic year 2025, presenting the annual report. He also highlighted all the significant events that took place during the year. He emphasized notable achievements in placements with over 120 prestigious companies, including the Bank of New York, PepsiCo, Deloitte, and Micron Technology, among others, which visited the campus for final placements and provided a range of exciting opportunities for graduating students. He also emphasised the two new initiatives, the introduction of a reflective journal for ethical clarity and introspection, and the IMT Hyderabad Debate League, which aims to build strong communication skills among students.

Shri Kamal Nath, the esteemed Chief Mentor of IMT Hyderabad, addressed the graduating Class of 2025, highlighted the institute’s vision to cultivate professionals with a global mindset and local insight, qualities that the graduates have truly embodied. He emphasized the importance of core values- curiosity, humility, connectedness, and responsibility and urged graduates to nurture these principles throughout their journeys. Shri Kamal Nath also underscored the enduring support of IMT Hyderabad’s faculty and alumni network, encouraging graduates to stay connected and contribute meaningfully to the institution’s legacy.

The Chief Guest, Shri Kamal Bali, in his address, extended warm congratulations to the graduating students on this momentous day of achievement. He emphasized that this occasion marks not only a celebration of past efforts but also a stepping stone toward fulfilling the institute’s mission of promoting excellence, enhancing industry preparedness, and fostering social responsibility. Shri Kamal Bali highlighted the complex global challenges ahead, including climate change, digital transformation, growing nationalism, and geopolitical tensions. Despite such challenges, he noted India's promising growth, with robust economic prospects, a digitally empowered youth, and a thriving startup ecosystem. He urged graduates to address national imperatives such as job creation, urban-rural balance, and industrial development by embracing innovation, transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability. His final counsel encouraged graduates to align purpose with passion, nurture collaboration, cultivate positivity, and remain agile learners who continuously adapt in an evolving world.

As a token of recognition for their outstanding performances, 4 gold medals and 3 silver medals were awarded to the most deserving students of the batch 2023-2025, acknowledging their exemplary dedication and academic brilliance, along with a Distinguished Achievement Award to one of the students.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Prof (Dr) K M Baharul Islam expressed his gratitude by honouring the chief guest, Shri Kamal Bali, with a token of appreciation. The convocation concluded with a vote of thanks given by Prof (Dr) Steven Raj Padakandla, PGP Chairperson, IMT Hyderabad, who extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and best wishes for their future endeavors. The event served as a testament to IMT Hyderabad's commitment to fostering excellence, knowledge, and leadership among the students, contributing to the growth and progress of the business community and society at large.