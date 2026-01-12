India post unveils tech-enabled N-Gen post office at IIT Hyderabad on National Youth Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Circle on Monday unveiled the Next Generation (N-Gen) Sub Post Office at IIT Hyderabad, marking a major step in modernising postal services for India’s young, digitally native population. On National Youth Day, the relaunch transforms the existing IIT Hyderabad Sub Post Office—originally inaugurated in July 2021—into a technology-driven, youth-oriented service centre, aligned with India Post’s vision of making post offices relevant in a rapidly digitising society.

Designed as a smart campus hub, the N-Gen Post Office integrates digital workflows, modern interiors and student-friendly amenities, while continuing to offer comprehensive mail, banking, insurance and retail services from 9 AM to 5 PM on all working days. The initiative builds on successful collaborations between India Post and IIT Hyderabad, most notably DIGIPIN, the open-source geospatial digital addressing system developed jointly by IIT Hyderabad, the Department of Posts and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, to enable precise and standardised digital addresses nationwide.

Championing the vision of the Ministry of Communication, the N-Gen transformation focuses on seamless digital integration and enhanced customer experience. Key features include QR-based digital payments, complimentary Wi-Fi, smart service counters, 10% Speed Post discounts for students, and thoughtfully curated recreational corners with India Post–themed games. Dedicated student galleries and striking murals designed by IIT Hyderabad’s Design students add a creative dimension, making the post office a lively part of campus life.

While addressing the gathering Dr. Veena Kumari Dermal, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, said: “India Post is reimagining post offices as vibrant, technology-enabled spaces that connect with the aspirations of today’s youth. Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad has demonstrated how academia and public service can come together to deliver meaningful innovation—DIGIPIN being a prime example of how digital addressing and geospatial intelligence can transform last-mile service delivery and make post offices future-ready.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, highlighted the deeper significance of the campus post office. He noted that “IIT Hyderabad post office was the birthplace of DIGIPIN, which represents a major leap toward a digitally empowered India by converting every location into a simple, verifiable and interoperable digital code. The evolution from DIGIPIN to a Next Generation Post Office reflects how open-source innovation, geospatial intelligence and public service can come together to create a revolution in navigation and addressing, with real impact on citizens.”

Smt. N.R. Visalatchy, Postmaster General, traced the journey of the N-Gen project and highlighted its student-centric benefits, while Dr. Shiva Ji, Head of the Department of Design at IIT Hyderabad, acknowledged the role of student designers in shaping the space. On-ground coordination was led by Ms. Ananya Priya, SSPOs, Secunderabad, and Shri D. Srihari, Superintendent of Posts, Sangareddy.

A key highlight of the relaunch was the release of a Special Cover depicting the evolution of postal services—from carrier pigeons to autonomous drones—symbolising the blend of tradition and future-ready innovation. The cover features iconic elements such as the Charminar, representing India Post’s historical legacy, and the IIT Tower, reflecting cutting-edge academic and technological advancement. The event also included the felicitation of IIT Hyderabad students from the Department of Design team who contributed to the N-Gen transformation, and the distribution of passbooks and policy documents to campus customers.

Coinciding with National Youth Day, the N-Gen Post Office at IIT Hyderabad stands as a model of how public services can evolve to meet the aspirations of young citizens. With its blend of technology, creativity and convenience, India Post aims to replicate this campus-centric N-Gen model across the country, reinforcing its role as a future-ready public service institution.